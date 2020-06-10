News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shane Kingston uneasy about All-Ireland spilling into 2021

Shane Kingston uneasy about All-Ireland spilling into 2021
Shane Kingston was yesterday named the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year. Picture: INPHO
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Cork hurler Shane Kingston has expressed reservations at the possibility of this year’s All-Ireland championship spilling into 2021.

GAA president John Horan has said the 2020 inter-county championships could be completed next year but won’t go beyond February.

Kingston’s own preference is for the hurling championship to be completed within the calendar year. Given most counties began preparations for the 2020 season in October or November of last year, to have the delayed championship run into next year would mean a 14-month season for inter-county players who continued to train on their own during lockdown.

“October ‘19 to February 2021, that is like a 14-month season. The amount of people that will be getting burned out and picking up injuries they would not previously have picked up has to be taken into consideration as well. People are always on about player burnout and that epitomises player burnout,” Kingston reasoned.

“Also, if things are going as far as February, it will probably mean the Fitzgibbon Cup being wiped. And if you are playing an All-Ireland semi-final or final in February, are you really going to be looking at the 2021 league a week later? If you won the All-Ireland on the Sunday and you have a league game the following Saturday, are you really going to be looking forward to that?”

The 22-year-old accepts the provincial round-robin format is not doable if the All-Ireland champions are to be crowned in December. But rather than straight knockout, he advocated for a back door system.

“Given what is going on and the fact there is so little preparation for it, it is probably right and fair that teams should have a second chance."

A Club Players Association survey last month found that 22% of club players polled were not prepared to return to training before a Covid-19 vaccine was found, while another 21% were unsure if they would be willing to step back inside the whitewash. Kingston does not fall into either bracket and with all his family in good health, he cannot wait to get back into collective training.

“Obviously people will have concerns. That's completely understandable. For me personally, I'd jump at the opportunity to go back.

“Thankfully, every one of my family is healthy. It would be completely different if someone wasn't healthy. You'd be thinking twice about it.”

With only an 11-day window where contact training is permitted prior to the resumption of club action, Kingston is hopeful he did enough during lockdown to mitigate against the risk of injury

“Eleven days of contact, you probably will be picking up a lot of niggles. It's not ideal, but it’s better than not having anything. Hopefully, we will be alright and get through it.

“A muscle injury now, you’d be like, ‘that’s only two or three weeks’, but that could be your whole championship gone. That’s hugely important to stay injury-free.

“At the start [of lockdown], I was training flat out. Then I realised after a while, this is for the long-haul, not a few weeks, so I toned it down a bit. At the moment, you're not match-fit. You can be as fit as you want, but when you are getting belts, trying to get the ball, and trying to take someone on, it is a completely different fitness.”

More on this topic

Small number of Cork clubs opt to pull the plug on 2020 Cúl CampsSmall number of Cork clubs opt to pull the plug on 2020 Cúl Camps

Cork players not opposed to careers Down Under, says agentCork players not opposed to careers Down Under, says agent

Mind yourself and your mental health, Dr Con Murphy urges playersMind yourself and your mental health, Dr Con Murphy urges players

Cork GAA mourn death of superfan 'Jonty' O'Leary Cork GAA mourn death of superfan 'Jonty' O'Leary


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mark Allen admits he would not relish behind-closed-doors World ChampionshipsMark Allen admits he would not relish behind-closed-doors World Championships

Naas chief thrilled as racing makes welcome returnNaas chief thrilled as racing makes welcome return

Provincial competitions hold a strong place in GAA, insists LeddyProvincial competitions hold a strong place in GAA, insists Leddy


Lifestyle

Among today's highlights: David Brophy concludes his choir series, and the late Connemara cartographer Tim Robinson features in a fascinating documentaryWednesday TV highlights: David Brophy's choir series and Tim Robinson's Connemara among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »