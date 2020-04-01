News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shane Kingston named Fitzgibbon Hurler of the Year as UCC dominate awards

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 12:36 PM

UCC's Shane Kingston in action against IT Carlow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Shane Kingston has been named Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Hurler of the Year, as Fitzgibbon Cup champions UCC dominated the Team of the Year.

The Cork forward hit 1-15 across UCC’s five games, including four key points in their final win over IT Carlow, as he made it back-to-back Fitzgibbon titles.

He was also one of three UCC players to appear in the team of the year for the second season in a row, joining Limerick’s Paddy O’Loughlin and Kerryman Shane Conway.

The Cork quartet of full-back Robert Downey, half-back Mark Coleman, who slotted a famous sideline-cut winner against DCU in the semi-final, midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Tim O’Mahony, named at corner-forward, complete the UCC pick.

IT Carlow’s Shane Reck, Cathal Dunbar (both Wexford), Richie Leahy (Kilkenny), and Chris Nolan (Carlow) made the cut, while two more Wexford hurlers were included among DCU’s trio: Oisin Foley and Rory O’Connor joined by Conor Burke (Dublin).

The final slot went to Mary I corner-back Eanna McBride, from Tipperary.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will not be able to honour these young men in front of their families, friends and coaches, however, they should all be very proud of what they have done in 2020,” said GAA President John Horan.

“They are a credit to their club, county and most importantly, their third-level institution.”

The Sigerson awards will be unveiled on Thursday.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Hurling Team of the Year

1. Oisin Foley - DCU DÉ, Crossabeg Ballymurn, Wexford

2. Shane Reck - IT Carlow, Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford

3. Robert Downey - UCC, Glen Rovers, Cork

4. Eanna McBride - Mary Immaculate, J.K Brackens, Tipperary

5. Paddy O Loughlin - UCC, Kilmallock, Limerick

6. Conor Burke - DCU DÉ, St. Vincent’s, Dublin

7. Mark Coleman - UCC, Blarney, Cork

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon - UCC, Charleville, Cork

9. Richie Leahy - IT Carlow, Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny

10. Rory O Connor - DCU DÉ, St. Martin's, Wexford

11. Shane Conway - UCC, Lixnaw, Kerry

12. Cathal Dunbar - IT Carlow, Naomh Éanna, Wexford

13. Chris Nolan - IT Carlow, Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow

14. Shane Kingston - UCC, Douglas, Cork

15. Tim O Mahony - Mary Immaculate, Newtownshandrum, Cork

