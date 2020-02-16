News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shane Conway delivers in style twice in one week as Kerry outgun Meath

By Sean Wall
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 01:44 PM

Kerry 0-13 - 0-8 Meath

UCC Fitzgibbon Cup final hero Shane Conway continued where he left off in midweek with another marquee display as Kerry extended their unbeaten run in Division 2A of the Allianz HL in challenging conditions at Trim on Saturday.

Shane Conway
Shane Conway

Conway registered nine points as UCC put back-to-back titles together on Wednesday night and he hit seven as the Kingdom ended deserving winners in this one.

Wind and rain ensured that this was a dour encounter but it was the visitors who started impressively with the four opening points inside 11 minutes when playing into the elements. It took Meath 17 minutes to open their account from a long-range effort by Pádraig O'Hanrahan as they found it difficult against a resolute Kerry rearguard.

The hosts did improve as the half progressed and three unanswered points approaching half-time left them level at 0-5 each at the break.

Conway converted the first of two '65s shortly after the restart before Jack Regan pointed at the other end to regain parity. That Regan point proved to be Meath's only score of the half from play, their two remaining efforts were from frees converted by O'Hanrahan.

A fine score from Michael Leane restored the Kerry lead and they hit five further points in succession to go 0-12 to 0-6 clear by the 56th minute.

Meath did reduce the deficit to four points in the closing stages but never seriously threatened the Kerry lead.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-7, 4 frees, 2 ’65), P Boyle, J Conway (0-2 each), B Barrett, M Leane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: P O’Hanrahan (0-5, 4 frees), J Regan, E O Donnchadha, J Kelly (0-1 each).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; E Leen, J O’Connor, S Weir; T O’Connor, M Boyle, F Mackessy; S Nolan, S Conway; M O’Leary, P Boyle, B Barrett; M Leane, J Conway, C Harty.

Subs: D Goggin for O’Leary (58), J Diggins for Harty (68), D Hunt for J Conway (70).

MEATH: C Ennis; S Ennis, S Geraghty, S Morris; K Keoghan, J Toher, L Moran; M Burke, P Potterton; D Healy, P Hanrahan, P Slevin; E O Donnchadha, J Regan, J Walsh.

Subs: S Brennan for S Ennis (22), J Kelly for Slevin (30), M Mullen for Walsh (56), C O’Sullivan for Burke (63), J McGowan for Keoghan (65).

Referee: C Gunning (Antrim)

More on this topic

Storm Dennis forces postponement of Galway v Tipp and Limerick v WaterfordStorm Dennis forces postponement of Galway v Tipp and Limerick v Waterford

Dublin win out over stubborn CarlowDublin win out over stubborn Carlow

Latest: Dr Harty Cup final called off due to weather conditionsLatest: Dr Harty Cup final called off due to weather conditions

More divisions won’t improve tier-2 hurlers, says Westmeath bossMore divisions won’t improve tier-2 hurlers, says Westmeath boss

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy feeling ‘pretty good’ about his game at RivieraRory McIlroy feeling ‘pretty good’ about his game at Riviera

Manchester City prepare to challenge UEFA banManchester City prepare to challenge UEFA ban

Mako Vunipola has ‘no regrets’ over business deal with former Saracens chairmanMako Vunipola has ‘no regrets’ over business deal with former Saracens chairman

Former Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald passes away, aged 65Former Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald passes away, aged 65


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »