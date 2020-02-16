Shane Conway delivers in style twice in one week as Kerry outgun Meath

Kerry 0-13 - 0-8 Meath

UCC Fitzgibbon Cup final hero Shane Conway continued where he left off in midweek with another marquee display as Kerry extended their unbeaten run in Division 2A of the Allianz HL in challenging conditions at Trim on Saturday.

Shane Conway

Conway registered nine points as UCC put back-to-back titles together on Wednesday night and he hit seven as the Kingdom ended deserving winners in this one.

Wind and rain ensured that this was a dour encounter but it was the visitors who started impressively with the four opening points inside 11 minutes when playing into the elements. It took Meath 17 minutes to open their account from a long-range effort by Pádraig O'Hanrahan as they found it difficult against a resolute Kerry rearguard.

The hosts did improve as the half progressed and three unanswered points approaching half-time left them level at 0-5 each at the break.

Conway converted the first of two '65s shortly after the restart before Jack Regan pointed at the other end to regain parity. That Regan point proved to be Meath's only score of the half from play, their two remaining efforts were from frees converted by O'Hanrahan.

A fine score from Michael Leane restored the Kerry lead and they hit five further points in succession to go 0-12 to 0-6 clear by the 56th minute.

Meath did reduce the deficit to four points in the closing stages but never seriously threatened the Kerry lead.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-7, 4 frees, 2 ’65), P Boyle, J Conway (0-2 each), B Barrett, M Leane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: P O’Hanrahan (0-5, 4 frees), J Regan, E O Donnchadha, J Kelly (0-1 each).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; E Leen, J O’Connor, S Weir; T O’Connor, M Boyle, F Mackessy; S Nolan, S Conway; M O’Leary, P Boyle, B Barrett; M Leane, J Conway, C Harty.

Subs: D Goggin for O’Leary (58), J Diggins for Harty (68), D Hunt for J Conway (70).

MEATH: C Ennis; S Ennis, S Geraghty, S Morris; K Keoghan, J Toher, L Moran; M Burke, P Potterton; D Healy, P Hanrahan, P Slevin; E O Donnchadha, J Regan, J Walsh.

Subs: S Brennan for S Ennis (22), J Kelly for Slevin (30), M Mullen for Walsh (56), C O’Sullivan for Burke (63), J McGowan for Keoghan (65).

Referee: C Gunning (Antrim)