Shane Conway and Kerry continue winning streak

Kerry 1-20 Wicklow 1-12

Kerry's hurling juggernaut rolls on as they racked up their fourth Division 2A league victory on the trot at Arklow on Saturday.

While the team as a whole looked a cut above a battling Wicklow side, the player who stood out in fashioning this win was centre-forward Shane Conway.

Conway was again on song in demolishing Wicklow, almost flawless from frees as he amassed 0-12 to bring his total for the league to a staggering 32 points.

The Kingdom were first to bat with the strong wind behind them but while Conway and Michael Slattery gave them an early lead, Wicklow showed resolute stubbornness as Andy O'Brien twice cut the deficit to a single point in opening ten minutes.

After that Kerry got their juices flowing, attacking in waves and Conway applying the clinical finishes to lead 0-14 to 0-6 at the break.

Turning over to play with the wind, Wicklow had a tonic start as corner forward Padraig O'Toole kicked the sliotar to the net seconds after the restart and O'Brien pointed a 65 to halve Kerry's lead to four.

But any realistic hopes Wicklow may have had of pulling off a surprise were soon dashed as Jason Diggins ghosted in from the left to crash his shot to the Wicklow net.

Kerry: M Stackpoole; E Leen, J O'Connor, S Weir; E Murphy, M Boyle, J Diggins 1-0; D Goggin 0-2, M Leane; M O'Leary 0-1, S Conway 0-12 (10fs, 1 65), B Barrett 0-2; M Slattery 0-2, J Conway, C Harty.

Subs: B Murphy for J O'Connor (ht), F Mackessy for C Harty (52), N O'Driscoll for M Slattery (59), C O'Keeffe for E Murphy (64), F O'Sullivan 0-1 for D Goggin (66).

Wicklow: C McNally; M O'Brien, B Kearney, P Keane; G Byrne, B Cuddihy, J Henderson; E Kearns, W Kavanagh; D Staunton 0-1, E Donohoe 0-2 (1f), E McCormack; P O'Toole 1-0, A O'Brien 0-9 (5fs, 3 65s), G O'Brien.

Subs: M Boland for G O'Brien (47), L Evans for E McCormack (55), C Breen for B Cuddihy (63), G Hughes for P O'Toole (70).

Referee: Chris Mooney, Dublin.