News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shane Conway and Kerry continue winning streak

By Mark Kennedy
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 04:07 PM

Kerry 1-20 Wicklow 1-12

Kerry's hurling juggernaut rolls on as they racked up their fourth Division 2A league victory on the trot at Arklow on Saturday.

Shane Conway and Kerry continue winning streak

While the team as a whole looked a cut above a battling Wicklow side, the player who stood out in fashioning this win was centre-forward Shane Conway.

Conway was again on song in demolishing Wicklow, almost flawless from frees as he amassed 0-12 to bring his total for the league to a staggering 32 points.

The Kingdom were first to bat with the strong wind behind them but while Conway and Michael Slattery gave them an early lead, Wicklow showed resolute stubbornness as Andy O'Brien twice cut the deficit to a single point in opening ten minutes.

After that Kerry got their juices flowing, attacking in waves and Conway applying the clinical finishes to lead 0-14 to 0-6 at the break.

Turning over to play with the wind, Wicklow had a tonic start as corner forward Padraig O'Toole kicked the sliotar to the net seconds after the restart and O'Brien pointed a 65 to halve Kerry's lead to four.

But any realistic hopes Wicklow may have had of pulling off a surprise were soon dashed as Jason Diggins ghosted in from the left to crash his shot to the Wicklow net.

Kerry: M Stackpoole; E Leen, J O'Connor, S Weir; E Murphy, M Boyle, J Diggins 1-0; D Goggin 0-2, M Leane; M O'Leary 0-1, S Conway 0-12 (10fs, 1 65), B Barrett 0-2; M Slattery 0-2, J Conway, C Harty.

Subs: B Murphy for J O'Connor (ht), F Mackessy for C Harty (52), N O'Driscoll for M Slattery (59), C O'Keeffe for E Murphy (64), F O'Sullivan 0-1 for D Goggin (66).

Wicklow: C McNally; M O'Brien, B Kearney, P Keane; G Byrne, B Cuddihy, J Henderson; E Kearns, W Kavanagh; D Staunton 0-1, E Donohoe 0-2 (1f), E McCormack; P O'Toole 1-0, A O'Brien 0-9 (5fs, 3 65s), G O'Brien.

Subs: M Boland for G O'Brien (47), L Evans for E McCormack (55), C Breen for B Cuddihy (63), G Hughes for P O'Toole (70).

Referee: Chris Mooney, Dublin.

More on this topic

'There’s no way that match should have gone ahead': Eddie Brennan apologetic over pitch'There’s no way that match should have gone ahead': Eddie Brennan apologetic over pitch

Dessie Farrell delights in Dublin doing things the hard wayDessie Farrell delights in Dublin doing things the hard way

Clare in relegation trouble after evergreen Munnelly leads Laois to narrow winClare in relegation trouble after evergreen Munnelly leads Laois to narrow win

Ulster U20 wrap: Ronan McGeehin saves three penalties as Donegal edge MonaghanUlster U20 wrap: Ronan McGeehin saves three penalties as Donegal edge Monaghan

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

France remain on course for Six Nations Grand Slam after beating Wales in CardiffFrance remain on course for Six Nations Grand Slam after beating Wales in Cardiff

13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park

Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory

Tipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenaryTipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenary


Lifestyle

Some readers have been in touch about the movement of frogs, which is timely as these fascinating creatures now emerge from hibernation.Donal Hickey: Time for frog-spotting

A very short drive from Kinsale lies an island that is the international focal point for a tough breed of people.Islands of Ireland: In the swim of things at Sandy Cove Island

'Myrtle, your hair is on fire,' an alarmed guest exclaimed as Myrtle’s fringe went up in flames while she was enthusiastically flambéing crêpes beside their table.Darina Allen: The best recipes to get you ready for Pancake Tuesday

Paul McLauchlan meets Nicholas HoultThe kid from About A Boy is now the face of Armani

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »