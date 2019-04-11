Shanahan out of Clare’s Munster bid

Clare’s Jamie Shanahan has been ruled out of the Munster senior hurling championship after undergoing surgery to alleviate a long-standing back issue.

Shanahan clocked up 420 minutes of championship hurling for the Banner in 2018 and his absence from the half-back line has been evident during the Allianz Hurling League, where Clare conceded 6-125 during the campaign.

A member of the extended panel in 2013, Shanahan did receive an All-Ireland medal for their senior success guided by his Sixmilebridge clubmate, Davy Fitzgerald.

This setback comes as the Clare management attempt to put their house in order ahead of their championship opener against Waterford in Walsh Park on May 12th. Centre back Conor Cleary is currently suspended having been dismissed in their league quarter-final defeat which leaves them without two members of last year’s half-back line.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Clonlara duo John Conlon and Colm Galvin returned to action on Saturday as they made it three wins from three in the Clare Cup overcoming Clooney/Quin. Neither of the pair played the full 60 minutes - Galvin scored one point having started at midfield with Conlon introduced for the final ten minutes of the contest. Management expect Diarmuid Ryan (broken knuckle) and Shane Golden (hamstring strain) will return to training this week.

In his second competitive outing of the year, Shane O’Donnell once again hit two points as Éire Óg recorded a 2-25 to 1-15 win over Tubber as they continue their push for promotion to Division 1A of the Clare Cup.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland club champions Corofin are set to reappoint their management led by Kevin O’Brien and comprising of Ger Keane, David Morris, David Comer, Terry Paine, Michael Comer, and Joe Canney for the coming season.