Several Cork GAA clubs stood down pending Covid tests

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 07:36 PM

A  case of Covid-19 in Cork has caused several GAA teams to be stood down from action this weekend.


Training and challenge matches involving the clubs have been cancelled.

A number of GAA players came into contact with somebody who has tested positive for Covid-19. Until those players have been tested themselves, no training or games involving their clubs can take place.

The GAA last week issued guidance to clubs on handling suspected Covid-19 cases.,

The guidance document states that if a player displays symptoms in the 48-hour period after a training session or game, all teammates and members of team management should be considered close contacts until advised otherwise by Public Health authorities.

If a club player tests positive following the display of symptoms during the 48 hours after a training session or game, the recommendation is that all further training and games activity be suspended until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing.

Members of the infected player’s team, including manager, coach, and selectors, must also self-isolate as per public health advice and until advised otherwise.

If a player develops positive symptomatology in the 48 hours after he/she has participated in a match, then risk assessment should be performed by Public Health to ascertain whether members of the opposing team should be considered close contacts.

Should a player who displayed symptoms in the two days after a match or training subsequently test negative, training and games can resume.

