Seven All-Ireland Club Camogie champions appear in team of the year

Three-in-a-row All-Ireland Club Camogie champions Slaughtneil have seven players on the AIB Team of the Year.

Tina Hannon, who was player of the game in their All-Ireland Final victory, has also been named the Ulster player of the season.

The three Slaughtneil Ní Chaiside sisters all feature with Bróna, Eilís and Aoife in the side.

St Martin's forward Chole Foxe has been selected as Leinster player of the year.

Inniscarra midfielder Aileen Sheehan has won the prize for Munster with Ardrahan defender Shauna Healy is the Connacht player of the year.

Kathleen Woods, President of the Camogie Association, said the dedication from the players deserved to be honoured.

"We are delighted to be able to recognise these players for their hard-work, commitment and talent through the announcement of the AIB Camogie Club Provincial Players of the Year and overall Team of the Year.

"The 2018/19 season required countless hours of training, traveling and facing tough competition.

"We are delighted to honour these players for their dedication to the sport, and the level of passion they’ve shown over the past several months."

Team of the Year in full:

Jolene Bradley, Slaughtneil

Shauna Healy, Ardrahan

Bróna Ní Chaiside, Slaughtneil

Eilís Ní Chaiside, Slaughtneil

Ciara O'Connor, St. Martin’s

Aoife Ní Chaiside, Slaughtneil

Rena Buckley, Inniscarra

Aileen Sheehan, Inniscarra

Shannon Graham, Slaughtneil

Louise Dougan, Slaughtneil

Tina Hannon, Slaughtneil

Chloe Foxe, St. Martin’s

Linda Bolger, St. Martin’s

Niamh McCarthy, Inniscarra

Rebecca Hennelly, Ardrahan