News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Serious statement of intent from St Mary’s

Serious statement of intent from St Mary’s
Armagh’s Oisin O’Neill
By Ger McNally
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 06:22 PM

St Mary’s Belfast 2-14 Maynooth University 0-9

St Mary’s of Belfast crushed Maynooth in this Sigerson Cup opener, in Kildare. They made a statement of intent.

The strength and power of Armagh’s Oisin O’Neill and Tyrone’s Conn Kilpatrick, around the middle third, was too much for Maynooth and the result of this game wasn’t in doubt for the Ulster side after the first quarter.

Padraig Fogarty and Mark Hyland scored early to help the home team into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead, but a brace from Tomas Carney and an O’Neill point left St Mary’s 0-4 to 0-2 ahead by the 17th minute. Their lead was stretched to 0-7 by 0-3 by first-half injury time, before Owen McCabe got the barest of touches on Ryan Coleman’s high ball, for the opening goal.

A black card to St Mary’s Jack McCartan, in the 34th minute, reduced them to 14 men for ten minutes and briefly offered Maynooth hope, but the last quarter was all one-way traffic and Conn Kilpatrick’s 50th minute goal put the seal on the win.

Scorers for St.Mary’s: O O’Neill (0-5, 2fs), O McCabe (1-2), T Carney (0-3, 1f), C Kilpatrick (1-0), R Rafferty (0-2), P Quigg, C McConville (0-1) each.

Scorers for Maynooth: J Robinson (0-4, 1f), D Warnock (0-2), P Fogarty (f), J Hyland, M Hyland (0-1).

ST MARY’S BELFAST: R Burns; L Rafferty, C McKinney, J Diamond, C McAllister, R McCusker, T Carney; L Devlin, O O’Neill; J McCartan, R Coleman, C Kilpatrick, R McSherry, O McCabe, R Rafferty.

Subs: R Kelly for McCartan, 43; Cian McConville 0-1 for R Rafferty, 46; Patrick Quigg 0-1 for Devlin, 47; Conor Quinn for Carney, 56; Gavin Burns for Coleman, 56.

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: J Nugent; N O’Sullivan, J Kelly, D Newcombe, D Courtney, J Gibbons, M Hyland; D Warnock, D Dixon; D Malone, N O’Baoill, A Kealy, J Hyland, P Fogarty, J Robinson.

Subs: R O Giollain for Kealy, 29; B McLoughlin for Fogarty, 39; K O’Callaghan for Dixon, 43; B Doyle for Malone, 46; C O’Sullivan for O’Baoill, 48.

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).

More on this topic

Bannigan's stoppage-time scoring spree saves 14-man DCU from shock exitBannigan's stoppage-time scoring spree saves 14-man DCU from shock exit

Letterkenny make sparkling Sigerson debutLetterkenny make sparkling Sigerson debut

Roscommon blast seven goals past LeitrimRoscommon blast seven goals past Leitrim

Donal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian DarcyDonal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian Darcy

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Devastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 secondsDevastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 seconds

Sligo star Paddy O’Malley defies ULSligo star Paddy O’Malley defies UL

Limerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork lossLimerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork loss

Holders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup finalHolders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup final


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews the furniture, paintings and collectibles featuring prominently in a 250-lot auction.London calling for Claddagh ring collection at Sotheby's

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »