Serious statement of intent from St Mary’s

St Mary’s Belfast 2-14 Maynooth University 0-9

St Mary’s of Belfast crushed Maynooth in this Sigerson Cup opener, in Kildare. They made a statement of intent.

The strength and power of Armagh’s Oisin O’Neill and Tyrone’s Conn Kilpatrick, around the middle third, was too much for Maynooth and the result of this game wasn’t in doubt for the Ulster side after the first quarter.

Padraig Fogarty and Mark Hyland scored early to help the home team into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead, but a brace from Tomas Carney and an O’Neill point left St Mary’s 0-4 to 0-2 ahead by the 17th minute. Their lead was stretched to 0-7 by 0-3 by first-half injury time, before Owen McCabe got the barest of touches on Ryan Coleman’s high ball, for the opening goal.

A black card to St Mary’s Jack McCartan, in the 34th minute, reduced them to 14 men for ten minutes and briefly offered Maynooth hope, but the last quarter was all one-way traffic and Conn Kilpatrick’s 50th minute goal put the seal on the win.

Scorers for St.Mary’s: O O’Neill (0-5, 2fs), O McCabe (1-2), T Carney (0-3, 1f), C Kilpatrick (1-0), R Rafferty (0-2), P Quigg, C McConville (0-1) each.

Scorers for Maynooth: J Robinson (0-4, 1f), D Warnock (0-2), P Fogarty (f), J Hyland, M Hyland (0-1).

ST MARY’S BELFAST: R Burns; L Rafferty, C McKinney, J Diamond, C McAllister, R McCusker, T Carney; L Devlin, O O’Neill; J McCartan, R Coleman, C Kilpatrick, R McSherry, O McCabe, R Rafferty.

Subs: R Kelly for McCartan, 43; Cian McConville 0-1 for R Rafferty, 46; Patrick Quigg 0-1 for Devlin, 47; Conor Quinn for Carney, 56; Gavin Burns for Coleman, 56.

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: J Nugent; N O’Sullivan, J Kelly, D Newcombe, D Courtney, J Gibbons, M Hyland; D Warnock, D Dixon; D Malone, N O’Baoill, A Kealy, J Hyland, P Fogarty, J Robinson.

Subs: R O Giollain for Kealy, 29; B McLoughlin for Fogarty, 39; K O’Callaghan for Dixon, 43; B Doyle for Malone, 46; C O’Sullivan for O’Baoill, 48.

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).