Second Tyrone forward leaves panel over game time

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Tyrone forward Lee Brennan has left the county's senior football panel.

The 23-year-old, who played just twice during the Red Hand's League campaign, has stepped away due to a lack of game time.

He's the second high profile forward to leave the senior panel since the end of the league, following Ronan O'Neill's departure.

Mickey Harte's side take on Antrim on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

A pitch-invading dog, a pop superstar, and 'box man': The weekend in GAA tweets

GAA podcast: Dalo was wrong. Emotional Cork. Limerick's Plan B? Tipp back it up. Ref justice

Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and TJ Ryan review the weekend's hurling.

