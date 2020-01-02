Second man charged after attack on Down GAA player

A second man has been charged following the assault of Down GAA player Caolan Mooney and his brother.

Caolan was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with head injuries after he and his brother Patrick were attacked in Newry in the early hours of Monday morning.

Patrick suffered a broken nose.

Mooney shared a picture of himself from his hospital bed and wrote: "Thanks everyone for their messages, scan in the morning to see if my brain has stopped bleeding. But happy new year everyone".

The 35-year-old man has been charged with affray, grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due in court later this month, according to the BBC.

On Tuesday, a 37-year-old man appeared in court in relation to the incident involving Patrick.

Thanks everyone for their messages, scan in the morning to see if my brain has stopped bleeding. But happy new year everyone 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6CwkcHvuAh December 31, 2019