News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Second man charged after attack on Down GAA player

Second man charged after attack on Down GAA player
Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 11:05 AM

A second man has been charged following the assault of Down GAA player Caolan Mooney and his brother.

Caolan was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with head injuries after he and his brother Patrick were attacked in Newry in the early hours of Monday morning.

Patrick suffered a broken nose.

Mooney shared a picture of himself from his hospital bed and wrote: "Thanks everyone for their messages, scan in the morning to see if my brain has stopped bleeding. But happy new year everyone".

The 35-year-old man has been charged with affray, grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due in court later this month, according to the BBC.

On Tuesday, a 37-year-old man appeared in court in relation to the incident involving Patrick.

READ MORE

Ricki Lake reveals hair loss struggle that left her feeling suicidal

More on this topic

Tears at last turn to cheers for incredible Conor Laverty and KilcooTears at last turn to cheers for incredible Conor Laverty and Kilcoo

Ulster Club SFC: Jerome Johnston goal key to Kilcoo victoryUlster Club SFC: Jerome Johnston goal key to Kilcoo victory

Kearns steps down as Tipp suffer defeat in NewryKearns steps down as Tipp suffer defeat in Newry

Tally bringing ‘The Down Way’ into the 21st centuryTally bringing ‘The Down Way’ into the 21st century

TOPIC: Down GAA

More in this Section

Jan Vertonghen says Tottenham have the squad to cope without injured Harry KaneJan Vertonghen says Tottenham have the squad to cope without injured Harry Kane

Carbery to start at out half; Munster and Ulster teams namedCarbery to start at out half; Munster and Ulster teams named

Three arrests over abusive behaviour at Brighton-Chelsea matchThree arrests over abusive behaviour at Brighton-Chelsea match

Former Cardiff defender Chris Barker dies at 39Former Cardiff defender Chris Barker dies at 39


Lifestyle

Just a couple of key points to note.9 things nobody tells you before joining the gym

It is common for us and I am sure many others to stockpile a whole cheesemongers’ worth of parmesan, brie, goats’ cheeses, comtés, cheddars, camemberts, ricottas and mascarpones in the fridge over Christmas which even the most fervent cheese fiends would struggle to get through.Currabinny Cooks: Recipes for your left over cheese

Dermot Bannon has invited cameras in to follow his own journey towards an ideal home — but will it be a dream or a nightmare?Master of the house: Inside Dermot Bannon's new home

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »