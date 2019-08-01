News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Second cruciate blow for Christopher Joyce

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Cork’s new management team won’t have the defensive experience of Christopher Joyce to call in 2020, it is feared.

Na Piarsaigh’s Joyce suffered a second cruciate ligament injury in a SHL game against Bride Rovers, his Cork club has confirmed.

This time the ACL tear is to his left knee, whereas in 2015 he ruptured the cruciate in his right knee in a League clash with Dublin.

Na Piarsaigh selector Bill Kelleher told Echolive.ie: “We are gutted for him in the club. Obviously, first and foremost for himself and he’s a huge loss for us in our championship plans.

“You’d be shattered for him, especially as it’s the second time but we’ll be there for him in the recovery process.”

If surgery and rehab progresses well, Joyce may be back in training next summer.

Na Piarsaigh meet St Finbarr’s in the Cork SHC on August 10 after beating Killeagh in the opening round of the championship.

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance. Will Davy Fitz stay on? Kilkenny tactics. Cody's greatest semi-final victory?

