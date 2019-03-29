NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Season contains echoes of Limerick’s last league title

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Limerick face into this Sunday’s NHL final in good fettle.

They won last year’s All-Ireland final, famously ending a famine of almost half a century without Liam MacCarthy, and by common consent they’ve been the most impressive side in this year’s league, reaching the decider with a minimum of fuss and showing plenty of promise for the coming championship.

There are echoes of the last time Limerick picked up a league title in this year’s campaign, though the resemblances don’t all line up seamlessly.

When the Shannonsiders won the league last it was 1997, and the previous year they’d featured in the All-Ireland final as well — but this time they were on the wrong side of a tight battle, with Wexford edging them out for victory.

It’s a mark of how mentally tough that Limerick side was that they were able to reach the league decider the following year, particularly given the format — that season, the league ran in parallel with the championship itself, culminating in a league final played in October.

“The 1997 league was a good campaign, support-wise, more so than any normal league campaign,” attacker Frankie Carroll recalled for Henry Martin’s book,

Unlimited Heartbreak

.

“Expectations were high, but things went flat come the championship; maybe we were running on empty. A lot of players had a lot of hurling done and Tipperary beat us convincingly.”

Then-manager Tom Ryan was surprised to exit the championship, given how well the team had prepared and how they’d beaten Waterford in the first round, but “at the same time we were lucky to have the league to fall back on,” he told Martin.

You had no back door that year unless you were in the Munster final, so we were glad of the league. We had great wins.

Just like this year, they had a significant semi-final victory in Nowlan Park along the way.

“Limerick were seriously weakened — “badly depleted”, in Ryan’s words — when they went to Kilkenny to take on the home side:

“We had to go to our reserves to field a team but we had them ready because of the intensity of our preparations. Tony O’Brien, Jack Foley and Dave Hennessy came in and TJ Ryan gave an exhibition at centre-back that night.

READ MORE

Redmond: Dublin’s only goal is All-Ireland

“It was one of the best hurling matches Limerick played in the four years I was involved.

“Nicky Brennan finished his managerial career that night; the supporters booed him and the Limerick team were cheered off the field by the Kilkenny players.”

It put Limerick into a league decider against Galway, and they did well to hold out the Connacht men in a tough encounter, 1-12 to 1-9. Mike Galligan got the vital Limerick goal, and Gary Kirby duly collected the trophy.

A national title wasn’t enough to save Tom Ryan as manager, however — the Ballybrown man, who had steered Limerick to two All-Ireland finals in 1994 and 1996, was gone for the 1998 season.

The incumbent, John Kiely, surely doesn’t have to worry about a similar prospect for the 2020 campaign.

More on this topic

Redmond: Dublin’s only goal is All-Ireland

GAA podcast: Cork's radical championship proposals: Reclaiming the summer or thin end of the wedge?

Watch: David Clifford hails 'greatest' Colm Cooper, and 'best I’ve played with' Kieran Donaghy

Clinical Carbery make wasteful Avondhu pay

KEYWORDS

LimerickGAASports

More in this Section

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding among new Olympic sports

Tottenham players train at new stadium as opening game gets closer

Brighton are fully focused on Premier League fixtures, says boss Chris Hughton

Van Dijk set for house search after landlord Solskjaer gets Man United job


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

When nature meets cutting edge technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »