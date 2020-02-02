News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Seanie Furlong front and centre as Wicklow secure points against Waterford

By Mark Kennedy
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 06:34 PM

Wicklow 2-11 - 1-6 Waterford

Wicklow's footballers notched up their first league points with an impressive victory over Waterford at Aughrim.

Seanie Furlong
Seanie Furlong

The home side's early hard work was undone when Darragh Corcoran goaled after a defensive error to level the game (1-1 to 0-4) after 14 minutes.

But the Déise were not to score again for the remainder of the half as Wicklow led 0-8 to 1-1 at the break with Seanie Furlong hitting four of their points.

Chris O'Brien, Rory Finn and Dave Devereux had chances of goals for Wicklow and eventually they would find the net.

With Waterford temporarily down to 14 men, Eoin Darcy heralded his introduction by finishing to the net after Furlong was denied by Paudie Hunt.

Jason Curry (0-2) and Dylan Guiry cut the margin to three but a late goal from Chris O'Brien made victory safe for the home team.

Scorers for Wicklow: E Darcy (1-1), C O'Brien (1-1, 1f), S Furlong (0-5, 2f), D Hayden (0-2), D Healy (0-1), M Jackson 0-1 (45).

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran (1-0), J Curry 0-3 (all frees), J Gleeson D Guiry, D Ryan (Mark) (0-1 each).

WICKLOW: M Jackson O Manning J Snell, A Maher, P O'Keane, N Donnelly, D Devereux, P O'Toole, D Healy, R Finn, M Kenny, D Hayden, C Byrne, C O' Brien, S Furlong.

Subs: D Keane (23) for A Maher, E Darcy for C Byrne, (HT), G Murphy for M Kenny (64), D Fitzgerald for D Devereux (69).

WATERFORD: P Hunt, Cathasaigh, B Loob, R Finn, D Corcoran, S O'Donovan, D Ryan, M Curry, M Kiely, D Guiry,J Curry, J Gleeson, C Murray, B Lynch, S Curry.

Subs: C Kirway M Curry (HT), D Fitzgerald (54) for J Gleeson, N McSweeney for D Guiry (54), A Jones for M Kiely (65), J Beresford for J Curry.

Referee: D Hickey, Carlow.

More on this topic

Ryan McMenamin thrilled by fight as Fermanagh trump RoscommonRyan McMenamin thrilled by fight as Fermanagh trump Roscommon

Spirited Offaly fightback earns first point against LongfordSpirited Offaly fightback earns first point against Longford

Brian Fox secures the points for Tipperary after frantic fightbackBrian Fox secures the points for Tipperary after frantic fightback

Victory over Antrim gives Sligo back-to-back winsVictory over Antrim gives Sligo back-to-back wins

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Scottish wrap: Rangers drop more points; Conor McCarthy scores first goal for St MirrenScottish wrap: Rangers drop more points; Conor McCarthy scores first goal for St Mirren

Tralee CBS survive pulsating extra-time encounter with PS RathmoreTralee CBS survive pulsating extra-time encounter with PS Rathmore

Walcott strike secures last-gasp win for Everton over WatfordWalcott strike secures last-gasp win for Everton over Watford

Pukki wasteful as Norwich draw at NewcastlePukki wasteful as Norwich draw at Newcastle


Lifestyle

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

Kesha is clearly having fun. And having been through the mill so publicly who could begrudge her?Album Review: Kesha, High Road

As Keith Barry hits the road with his latest tour, he tells Marjorie Brennan about his life in magic, working with Hollywood stars, and the hypnotised person who tried to have sex with a chair.Keith Barry on life as a 'brain hacker

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »