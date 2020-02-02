Seanie Furlong front and centre as Wicklow secure points against Waterford

Wicklow 2-11 - 1-6 Waterford

Wicklow's footballers notched up their first league points with an impressive victory over Waterford at Aughrim.

Seanie Furlong

The home side's early hard work was undone when Darragh Corcoran goaled after a defensive error to level the game (1-1 to 0-4) after 14 minutes.

But the Déise were not to score again for the remainder of the half as Wicklow led 0-8 to 1-1 at the break with Seanie Furlong hitting four of their points.

Chris O'Brien, Rory Finn and Dave Devereux had chances of goals for Wicklow and eventually they would find the net.

With Waterford temporarily down to 14 men, Eoin Darcy heralded his introduction by finishing to the net after Furlong was denied by Paudie Hunt.

Jason Curry (0-2) and Dylan Guiry cut the margin to three but a late goal from Chris O'Brien made victory safe for the home team.

Scorers for Wicklow: E Darcy (1-1), C O'Brien (1-1, 1f), S Furlong (0-5, 2f), D Hayden (0-2), D Healy (0-1), M Jackson 0-1 (45).

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran (1-0), J Curry 0-3 (all frees), J Gleeson D Guiry, D Ryan (Mark) (0-1 each).

WICKLOW: M Jackson O Manning J Snell, A Maher, P O'Keane, N Donnelly, D Devereux, P O'Toole, D Healy, R Finn, M Kenny, D Hayden, C Byrne, C O' Brien, S Furlong.

Subs: D Keane (23) for A Maher, E Darcy for C Byrne, (HT), G Murphy for M Kenny (64), D Fitzgerald for D Devereux (69).

WATERFORD: P Hunt, Cathasaigh, B Loob, R Finn, D Corcoran, S O'Donovan, D Ryan, M Curry, M Kiely, D Guiry,J Curry, J Gleeson, C Murray, B Lynch, S Curry.

Subs: C Kirway M Curry (HT), D Fitzgerald (54) for J Gleeson, N McSweeney for D Guiry (54), A Jones for M Kiely (65), J Beresford for J Curry.

Referee: D Hickey, Carlow.