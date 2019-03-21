NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Seán Powter to start first game for Cork in 14 months

By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Seán Powter will start his first game for the Cork footballers in almost 14 months this weekend.

Powter, named at centre-forward, is one of three changes to the Cork football team for Sunday’s must-win fixture away to Armagh at the Athletic Grounds. The 21-year old tore his hamstring on the opening weekend of the 2018 Allianz league and wound up missing Cork’s entire season. He made his inter-county return when sprung as a second-half substitute during the round four defeat to Meath at the end of February, and has since come off the bench in the games against Tipperary and Donegal.

Goalkeeper Mark White and Powter replace the injured Micheál Martin and Luke Connolly respectively, with Fermoy’s Tomás Clancy coming in for Sam Ryan in the Cork defence. Ian Maguire, though described as a “major doubt” by the Cork management earlier this week, is named at midfield. The Cork captain had to be carried off the field during the closing stages of the county’s 1-19 to 1-12 defeat to Donegal last Saturday.

Cork must take the two points on offer against Armagh, and hope that Tipperary do them a favour by preventing a Clare victory at Semple Stadium, in order to avoid relegation to Division 3.

Elsewhere, a decision has still to be made with regard to the All-Ireland freshers hurling final between Limerick Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick. The game, scheduled for Wednesday of last week, did not go ahead after the teams showed up at different venues.

The game was initially scheduled for Mary Immaculate College Limerick, but after that ground was deemed unsuitable on the Monday before the fixture, LIT won the toss as to which side would host the final. UL, however, showed up at Mary Immaculate College on the day of the game.

Cork (Allianz football league Division 2 v Armagh): M White (Clonakilty); K Flahive (Douglas), T Clancy (Clonakilty), C Dennehy (St Finbarr's); K Crowley (Millstreet), T Clancy (Fermoy), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr's), K O'Hanlon (Kilshannig); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Powter (Douglas), R Deane (Bantry Blues); M Hurley (Castlehaven), M Collins (Castlehaven), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: C Kelly (Éire Óg), K O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers), S Ryan (St Finbarr's), S Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C Kiely (Ballincollig), S White (Clonakilty), R O'Toole (Éire Óg), K O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs), J O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), D Gore (Kilmacabea), B Hurley (Castlehaven).

More on this topic

Cork football's gloomy journey to the precipice

‘Win The Dream in Dublin 15’: Cavan GAA launch house raffle

WATCH: Belfast brothers keep GAA alive in Australia

Naas retain Leinster crown after extra-time thriller

More in this Section

Ronnie O’Sullivan grinds his way into Llandudno semi-finals

Football rumours from the media

Stuart Dallas wants Northern Ireland to gain early momentum

Happy Jack Byrne: 'I’m just grateful to have this chance this week'


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about fashion movement #TheYeehawAgenda

Jack B. Yeats work looks to past and future

Ready for the big final? We go behind the scenes on Dancing with Stars

Skinny jeans: The trend that refuses to die

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »