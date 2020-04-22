Seán Kelly urges GAA 'don't throw in the towel on 2020 Championship'

Former GAA president Seán Kelly is very optimistic there will be an All-Ireland championship this year, urging Croke Park “not to throw in the towel” on the 2020 inter-county season.

Tuesday’s Government decision to ban all events attracting crowds in excess of 5,000 until September 1 means any return to inter-county action before that date would have to take place behind closed doors.

If health authorities were to green light the resumption of games activity in the coming months, Kelly believes the GAA should commence the inter-county championships - behind closed doors - in August, with the latter stages of the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire competitions run off in September when spectators might be allowed through the turnstiles.

The remainder of the year would then be given over to the clubs, Kelly added.

The Fine Gael MEP said a September start to the All-Ireland championships would be “very late”, but doable. He doesn’t, however, see an October-November championship as feasible.

Another former GAA president, Liam O’Neill, said in recent days the association should forget about playing games for the remainder of the year. But Kelly doesn’t see any need to make a final decision on the 2020 inter-county season in mid-April.

“I wouldn't ever throw in the towel on it. We are only in the middle of April so why would you say you won't play a championship this year. You'll find, looking at other countries, there'll be quick changes, there'll be a return to normality, maybe, quicker than people think,” Kelly told the Irish Examiner.

“We are better off to keep an open mind, follow the guidance of the HSE, and if we get an opportunity, go for it. Let us wait and see, but don't throw in the towel.

“We also, of course, have to see what is happening in other countries. I would prefer an EU-wide agreed response because different countries are operating different rules. Some countries like Austria and Sweden are allowing people to go out and mix, whereas we aren't. Now, I know we must continue to put public safety first, but it also has to be practical and it would be preferable if it was the same across the entire EU Union.”

The Kerry native is upbeat as to the likelihood of contact sport being permitted by late summer or early autumn.

“If health authorities give the green light, yes, I can see a return to sport in late summer.

I know people will say GAA is a contact sport and players are coming into contact with one another, but if you observe the rules in relation to hygiene, taking showers after matches, etc, I am quite sure the risk would be absolutely minimal because we will probably be on a good downward spiral by then and probably, hopefully, the virus will have been beaten in the country and you'll be seeing just the end of it.

“Players prefer to play in front of a crowd and we prefer to watch them, but if it has to go behind closed doors, it has happened already in other sports in other countries. The Championship is of such great interest to so many people and players put so much effort into it that we shouldn't close the door on it until we really have to.”