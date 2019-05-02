Seán Cleere to referee Cork v Tipperary again in Championship opener

Cork captain Seamus Harnedy will come face to face with the referee who has sent him off twice in the last 15 months in Sunday week’s Munster SHC Round 1 game against Tipperary.

Seán Cleere has been appointed for the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Kilkenny man having dismissed Harnedy in last year’s Division 1A game against Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and March’s clash with Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Both red cards were shown to Harnedy for what appeared to be retaliatory actions against his markers Barry Coughlan and James Barry respectively. The St Ita’s player is only available for the clash as the Central Appeals Committee confirmed he had served his most recent one-match suspension in the largely redundant Division 1 relegation play-off against Kilkenny.

Earlier that Sunday afternoon, last year’s All-Ireland final referee James Owens will take charge of the Waterford-Clare fixture in Walsh Park, while Cork’s Colm Lyons is the man in the middle for the Galway-Carlow Leinster SHC Round 1 game.

The previous evening, Lyons’ fellow countyman Cathal McAllister will officiate in the Kilkenny-Dublin provincial opener in Nowlan Park.

Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan will referee the Tyrone-Derry Ulster preliminary round game in Omagh. James Molloy of Galway has been handed the duty for the Tipperary-Limerick Munster SFC quarter-final on Saturday week and Kildare’s Brendan Cawley supervises the Clare-Waterford SFC fixture in Ennis that same evening.