Sean Cavanagh's injuries were accidental, say Tyrone disciplinary chiefs

By Francis Mooney

The injuries sustained by Sean Cavanagh in a Tyrone club championship game were caused accidentally, disciplinary chiefs in the county have found.

The Competitions Control Committee will take no action against any Edendork player as a result of the incident in which the former Tyrone captain suffered a broken nose and concussion while playing for Moy last Saturday.

Members of the CCC considered the report of referee Kieran Eanetta and viewed a video of the game before coming to their decision.

And so it continues 😨😨@KCsixtyseven Edendork played Moy today in the Tyrone senior championship first round 20 yellows -6 reds-1 Black And Sean Cavanagh transported away to hospital in an ambulance. The man that inflicted the injury did not receive a card of any description pic.twitter.com/gOWQdhLVoc — david greene (@buddygreene) September 16, 2018

The Tyrone CCC said it was satisfied the referee acted appropriately in imposing no sanction following the incident.

“Tyrone GAA has now completed its investigation into the incident during the course of the senior football championship fixture - Edendork vs Moy - in which Sean Cavanagh incurred a serious head injury,” said the statement.

“The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee (CCC), on request, considered the referee's report of the game and viewed a video-recording of the incident in which Sean was injured.

“The CCC was satisfied that the referee was well-positioned, in clear view of the incident, and adjudicated on the matter, appropriately.

“Tyrone GAA takes the opportunity, again, to wish its former senior football team captain, Sean Cavanagh, captain a speedy recovery from the injury that he sustained.”

Last Saturday’s SFC tie at O’Neill Park in Dungannon produced a staggering total of 27 cards – 20 yellow, one black and six red.

None of the dismissals were on straight red cards, however, and the game was highly competitive but never violent.

The incident involving Cavanagh occurred in the first half. No card was issued to the Edendork player involved.

The former Tyrone captain was taken to hospital, after being treated by medics for a time at the sideline.

Meanwhile, the Edendork club has threatened legal action against any media outlet or individual which levelled false accusations against one of its players following the Senior Championship game against Moy.

The club sent its best wishes to Sean Cavanagh for a speedy recovery, but in a strongly worded statement, hit out at the manner in which the controversy was covered by some media outlets and on social media.

“As a club we would like to advise that we have been deeply disappointed by the aspersions cast upon our players and club in respect of this incident. It is quite clear that a blind trial by media has occurred in relation to this matter, causing the individual player and the club a great deal of vexation,” said the statement.

“It should be noted that this was a collision that occurred during the course of play and in plain view of the referee and match officials whilst the ball was in play. No sanction or disciplinary action ensued at that time.

“Edendork GAC would like to state firmly that this was an accidental and unfortunate collision and any suggestion otherwise is expressly defamatory. The club hastens to add that they are gravely disappointed by any media publication linking this incident to an overarching suggestion of an endemic problem of violence in Tyrone football.

“The club hastens to warn that the individual player and club are taking legal advice in respect of comments published on social media inferring and expressly stating that this was a deliberate act. The Club and individual player will meet any inferred or express statement with the full brunt of the law to ensure that the club’s and the player’s reputations are protected.”

The club statement also asserted: “The player involved states resolutely that this was not an intentional or malicious act but an accident. We as a club support this position and ask that people take a few moments to think before casting any insult or contempt towards the involved player or the club.