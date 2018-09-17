Sean Cavanagh hospitalised after suffering horrific injuries in club tie

All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh was hospitalised following a Tyrone senior football championship game on Saturday.

Moy player/manager Cavanagh received horrific facial injuries in the opening half of their match which they lost by a point to Edendork.

An image posted on social media yesterday showed the extent of the damage to his face and the three-time All-Ireland winner yesterday admitted that it could have been “much worse.”

The picture was greeted with widespread revulsion, many former players tweeting best wishes to the celebrated three-time All-Ireland winner.

The former Footballer of the Year was yesterday released from Craigavon hospital. He tweeted: “Released from hospital with a bad concussion, broken nose & extensive facial injuries but could have been much worse. I’m lucky”.

A staggering 27 cards — 20 yellow, one black and six red — were flashed by referee Kieran Eanetta, both sides finishing the game with 12 players.

Sean Cavanagh transported away to hospital in an ambulance. The man that inflicted the injury did not receive a card of any description

Six players, including Tyrone stars Colm Cavanagh and Harry Loughran and former county attacker Darren McCurry, were sent off in the match. However, no action was taken following the incident which led to Cavanagh’s injury. Unusually, none of the six dismissals were on straight reds.

And the county board is set to launch an investigation into a mass brawl which marred the Intermediate Championship tie between Stewartstown and Strabane. Footage on social media shows as many as 30 players involved in fighting near the end of regulation-time at Healy Park.

Looks even worse in this video. Bad scenes in Tyrone. pic.twitter.com/r2NiGp3T10 — Niall McCoy (@McCoyNiall) September 14, 2018

Stewartstown won the game in extra-time by 1-19 to 2-13.

Earlier this year, players from the Tyrone U20 football team were involved in a mass brawl in an Ulster Championship game against Armagh at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

Suspensions were handed out following the incidents although several of these were overturned after appeals.

Meanwhile, Tyrone forward Conor McAliskey suffered a suspected broken ankle playing for Clonoe against Ardboe yesterday. He was stretchered off in the second half of the county championship game.

