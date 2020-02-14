News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Séamus Callanan gets first League start as Tipperary make four changes

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, February 14, 2020 - 09:25 PM

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has made four changes to his team for Sunday’s trip to Salthill, handing 2019 hurler of the year Séamus Callanan his first league start of the new campaign.

From the side which fell narrowly short to Cork a fortnight ago, Joe O’Dwyer, Paddy Cadell, Willie Connors, and Mark Kehoe make way for Cathal Barrett, Séamus Callanan, John O’Dwyer, and Barry Heffernan, the latter three making their first start of the league.

Tipperary are without a win after two rounds of Allianz league action.

Tipperary (Allianz HL Div 1 v Galway): B Hogan; C Barrett, B Heffernan, S O’Brien; S Kennedy, P Maher, R Maher; A Flynn, M Breen; J Morris, J O’Dwyer, C Darcy; J McGrath, S Callanan, J Forde.

