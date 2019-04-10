School in Kerry complains of racial abuse at Gaelic football match

A school in Kerry, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, has written to Croke Park claiming that one of their players was racially abused in last month’s Hogan Cup semi-final defeat to Naas CBS.

The Kildare side won the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools SFC clash by six points, 0-20 to 0-14. Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne have no argument over the result, but officials felt they had no option but to report the incident to GAA headquarters.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne principal Éamonn Fitzmaurice said last night: “From the point of view of our school, we are both disappointed and dissatisfied with the racist chanting which was directed by fans towards one of our players during the game in Mallow.

We have had great experience playing football games in the Hogan Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí but we have never experienced anything like this. We felt strongly that we had to take a stand on this matter and to ensure that this will not happen again to any other player or team.

The Dingle school decided not to lodge a complaint until after Naas CBS had played in the All-Ireland final against St Michael’s Enniskillen, a game which the Leinster champions lost by a point.

Mr Fitzmaurice said: “It is important to stress that we had no argument with the result of the semi-final as the better team won that game.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice

“And the Naas players must be complimented for the way in which they played and behaved themselves. As a result, we decided against contacting Croke Park until they had played in the final.

“It was an element of their supporters who were responsible for these racist chants.

“Now we have all heard boisterous chanting at big schools’ games, but this crossed the line and has no place in the GAA or in society.”