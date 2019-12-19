News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scheduling of Ballyhale Shamrocks’ clash with Slaughtneil far from ideal - Joey Holden

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Joey Holden admits the scheduling of their clash with Slaughtneil is far from ideal but they’ve moved on from it.

Holden’s club-mate and fellow Kilkenny player TJ Reid criticised the decision to move the AIB All-Ireland club semi-finals to the beginning of January as unfair.

Holden, Reid and the other senior county players in the Shamrocks set-up will miss Kilkenny’s team holiday to Miami as a result.

More than that, Holden rues the lack of an opportunity to wind down before Christmas but is not complaining about being in another All-Ireland semi-final.

“You don’t just pick up the hurls and turn up on the fifth (of January). There’s a good bit of work that goes in beforehand.

"So a couple of weeks beforehand is Christmas, which is usually our time off and time to relax. So I suppose while the changes are there mentally, people haven’t changed.

As far as we’re concerned, it’s where we want to be. We want to be in an All-Ireland semi-final. Every club wants to get there and not every club is lucky enough to get there.

“There is lot of negativity around the changes. But we’re over that. We’ve looked past that. We’re just looking forward to representing our club.

“We’ll have to make some sacrifices. It’s not ideal. But listen, we’ll make them if it means being able to perform on the fifth.”

The All-Star nominee continued: “You’re leaving partners at home. That’s difficult. In Ireland especially, Christmas time is family time. So it’s difficult for some people.”

