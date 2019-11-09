Scariff-Ogonnelloe dig deep to win Munster camogie title

Scariff-Ogonnelloe 1-7 - 0-8 Drom & Inch

30 years on from Clare's solitary Munster Senior Club Camogie Championship title, newcomers Scariff-Ogonnelloe joined Sixmilebridge on that storied roll of honour following a gritty final victory over Tipperary's Drom & Inch in Cappamore this afternoon.

A remarkable fairytale season of debuts saw the East Clare Club secure a first ever county senior title four weeks previously before dramatically adding the flagship provincial honours.

Despite leading by seven points by the 23rd minute and even six by half-time at 1-5 to 0-2, the eventual champions still had to dig very deep before finally making the breakthrough after a resurgent Drom & Inch, backed by the strong conditions, slashed the deficit to just the minimum entering the final ten minutes, thanks in the main to a three point haul from Siobhan McGrath.

Fittingly however, it was captain Mairead Scanlan that finally grabbed Scariff-Ogonnelloe's first point of the second period in the 55th minute before goalkeeper Aisling Corbett matched an Eimear McGrath free at the other end to eventually get their side over the line.

All that, after a dream start that saw 2013 All Star nominee Marian Rodgers raid for 1-1 within three minutes of the throw-in that would inspire Scariff-Ogonnelloe to a 1-4 to 0-0 advantage as they would crucially lead from start to finish in another character-filled display.

In the opening match in Cappamore, Waterford's Gailltír cemented back-to-back Munster Intermediate Club honours after a comprehensive 2-17 to 1-11 final win over Toomevara.

The Tipperary intermediate champions began in determined fashion with an Aoife Ryan goal but the wind-assisted Waterford side soon turned the tide with timely goals through Emer Walsh and Aoife Fitzgerald to carve out a decisive 2-12 to 1-02 half-time cushion that wouldn't be sufficiently dented on the resumption.

Scorers for Scariff-Ogonnelloe: M Rodgers (1-1); A Corbett (2 frees), M Scanlan (1 free) (0-2 each); J Daly, A Power (0-1 each)

Scorers for Drom & Inch: E McGrath (0-4, 3 frees, 1'45); S McGrath (0-3); M Campion (0-1)

SCARIFF-OGONNELLOE: A Corbett; H McGee, S Daly, A McGee; A Corry, C Doyle, S Vaughan: A Barrett, L Daly; J Daly, M Scanlan, R Minogue; A Rodgers, A Power, M Rodgers

Subs: A Madden for A. Rodgers (HT), C McNamara for J. Daly (49)

DROM & INCH: C Bourke; M Connolly, C Brennan, M Eviston; A McGrath, M Ryan, E Cahill; N Long, M Burke; D Dunne, N Treacy, S McGrath; E McGrath, M Campion, J Ryan

Subs: A Kennedy for Long (36), E Nyland for Dunne (55)

Referee: A Larkin (Cork)