Saturday night lights for Limerick vs Tipp as Munster 2020 fixture schedule revealed

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 11:05 PM

The Munster GAA Competitions Control Committee last night confirmed Limerick and Tipperary will be the only Saturday evening game in next year’s provincial senior hurling championship.

The June 6 game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds is likely to be televised live by Sky Sports, with the vast majority of the other nine games again set to be shown by RTÉ.

The Cork-Kerry Munster SFC semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh will have a 2pm throw-in on Sunday, May 24, with a four-week break for the winners until the final on Sunday, June 21.

As well as confirming the Munster minor hurling and football championship fixtures, the U20 football and hurling draws were also made. The new U20 football championship schedule begins on February 12 while Cork and Kerry are in separate semi-finals on February 19.

In the hurling equivalent, defending champions Tipperary begin in a quarter-final against Clare, with Cork facing Kerry in the other fixture, on June 30 and July 1 respectively. Limerick face the winners of Cork and Kerry, while Waterford await the victors of Tipperary and Clare.

2020 Munster SHC

Round 1 (May 10): Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park 2pm; Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4pm; Round 2: (May 17): Limerick v Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds 2pm, Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium 4pm; Round 3: (May 31) Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park 2pm, Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park 4pm; Round 4: (June 6): Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds 7pm, (June 7) Cork v Clare Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm; Round 5: (June 14) Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park 2pm, Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium 2pm. Final: June 28.

2020 Munster SFC

Quarter-finals (May 9): Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field 7pm; Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium 7pm. Semi-final (May 24): Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm; Semi-final (May 30) Waterford/Limerick v Tipperary/Clare, Fraher Field, Cusack Park or LIT Gaelic Grounds 2pm. Final: June 21, 2pm.

