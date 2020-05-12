Samantha Lambert: 'Having a talent means nothing if you have no ambition behind it to work hard'

Samantha Lambert, Tipperary Senior Ladies Football captain

Q: Ambition or talent - which matters more to success?

A: I believe ambition and motivation is the foundation to all sporting effort and accomplishment. With the desire and determination to improve your personal performance, all of the other mental factors are meaningless. I feel that to have the will, the dream and the courage to be at the top of your sporting game, you will get a lot further in life than any skill or talent you can possibly possess. Having a talent means nothing if you have no ambition behind it to work hard.

Q. Who is/was your sporting mentor?

A: I have had a few sporting mentors throughout my sporting carer. Shane Ronayne has been my sporting mentor for a lot of my time playing football - at school in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh (Cahir), in college in UCC and at inter-county level with Tipperary. I have learned a huge amount from Shane on the training field and it has developed and improved me as a footballer. He has a wealth of knowledge about Ladies Football and a serious passion and love for the sport.

Q. What ambitions do you still have?

A: I hope to continue to play with the Tipperary ladies football team at the highest level in League and Championship. I want to not only compete at the highest level but I want to be competitive in these competitions as well, as I feel there is a huge cohort of young talent coming up through the ranks in Tipperary. So, it is very exciting to see them express themselves on the football field and compete at senior level.

Q. Where are you happiest?

A: I’m happiest when I’m with my fiancé, family and friends. Especially during this lockdown, it makes you realise how important the people closest to you are, and I’m blessed to have those people in my life. I won’t lie, I do love a trip to Disney World Florida too every now and again!

Q. What’s your guilty pleasure?

A: I love pizza. I could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. My favourite pizza place has to be Doughs Bros in Galway. I have contemplated driving to Galway to get a pizza at times.

Q. The four people you’d invite to a dinner party?

A: Tough one - Katie Taylor, Donncha O Callaghan, Tommy Tiernan and Elaine Dee. The conversations would be interesting enough, and the craic would be had.

Q. If you could pick one superpower, what would it be?

A: I’d love to be able to fly. I’d get everywhere faster with more ease; it would come in handy on the football field too. You’d have a serious amount of freedom and the views would be amazing.

Q. What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

A: If you believe in yourself, anything is possible. The possibilities are endless when you work hard and never give up.

Q. The one result you’d change if you could.

A: I would change the result of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final against Cavan in 2013, so that the late Rachel Kenneally would get the long-awaited All-Ireland medal she most certainly deserved. She missed out on too many during her time with us and we lost that game in Croke Park by a small margin too, so it was heart-breaking.

Q. A motto you live by

A: Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. You get what you give. What you put into things is what you get out of them.

Q: One team-mate you’d want to have your back?

A: Lauren Fitzpatrick. She’s saved me on the goal-line too many times at this stage with her top class saves. She’s an incredible goalie and an honest and hardworking player too.

Q: Your manager’s on a lie detector, what’s the first question you ask him?

A: Will I ever get faster on the field? Ha ha! (Although I know the answer to that already!)

Q: Best perk of your sport away from the game?

A: All the lifelong friends I have made throughout my time, along with the unbelievable memories. I’d do anything for those girls I’ve played with and they become such a huge part of your life.

Q. Out of 10, rate your satisfaction.

A: 9 - I’m lucky to be happy, healthy and surrounded by great friends and family. Particularly reflecting on the current situation, I feel lucky to be in the situation I am in and take the positives from it.