News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Samantha Lambert: 'Having a talent means nothing if you have no ambition behind it to work hard'

Samantha Lambert: 'Having a talent means nothing if you have no ambition behind it to work hard'
Samantha Lambert during the 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 1 match between Dublin and Tipperary. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Samantha Lambert, Tipperary Senior Ladies Football captain

Q: Ambition or talent - which matters more to success? 

A: I believe ambition and motivation is the foundation to all sporting effort and accomplishment. With the desire and determination to improve your personal performance, all of the other mental factors are meaningless. I feel that to have the will, the dream and the courage to be at the top of your sporting game, you will get a lot further in life than any skill or talent you can possibly possess. Having a talent means nothing if you have no ambition behind it to work hard.

Q. Who is/was your sporting mentor?

A: I have had a few sporting mentors throughout my sporting carer. Shane Ronayne has been my sporting mentor for a lot of my time playing football - at school in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh (Cahir), in college in UCC and at inter-county level with Tipperary. I have learned a huge amount from Shane on the training field and it has developed and improved me as a footballer. He has a wealth of knowledge about Ladies Football and a serious passion and love for the sport. 

Q. What ambitions do you still have?

A: I hope to continue to play with the Tipperary ladies football team at the highest level in League and Championship. I want to not only compete at the highest level but I want to be competitive in these competitions as well, as I feel there is a huge cohort of young talent coming up through the ranks in Tipperary. So, it is very exciting to see them express themselves on the football field and compete at senior level.

Q. Where are you happiest?

A: I’m happiest when I’m with my fiancé, family and friends. Especially during this lockdown, it makes you realise how important the people closest to you are, and I’m blessed to have those people in my life. I won’t lie, I do love a trip to Disney World Florida too every now and again!

Q. What’s your guilty pleasure?

A: I love pizza. I could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. My favourite pizza place has to be Doughs Bros in Galway. I have contemplated driving to Galway to get a pizza at times.

Q. The four people you’d invite to a dinner party?

A: Tough one - Katie Taylor, Donncha O Callaghan, Tommy Tiernan and Elaine Dee. The conversations would be interesting enough, and the craic would be had.

Q. If you could pick one superpower, what would it be?

A: I’d love to be able to fly. I’d get everywhere faster with more ease; it would come in handy on the football field too. You’d have a serious amount of freedom and the views would be amazing.

Q. What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

A: If you believe in yourself, anything is possible. The possibilities are endless when you work hard and never give up.

Q. The one result you’d change if you could.

A: I would change the result of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final against Cavan in 2013, so that the late Rachel Kenneally would get the long-awaited All-Ireland medal she most certainly deserved. She missed out on too many during her time with us and we lost that game in Croke Park by a small margin too, so it was heart-breaking.

Q. A motto you live by 

A: Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. You get what you give. What you put into things is what you get out of them.

Q: One team-mate you’d want to have your back?

A: Lauren Fitzpatrick. She’s saved me on the goal-line too many times at this stage with her top class saves. She’s an incredible goalie and an honest and hardworking player too.

Q: Your manager’s on a lie detector, what’s the first question you ask him?

A: Will I ever get faster on the field? Ha ha! (Although I know the answer to that already!) 

Q: Best perk of your sport away from the game?

A: All the lifelong friends I have made throughout my time, along with the unbelievable memories. I’d do anything for those girls I’ve played with and they become such a huge part of your life.

Q. Out of 10, rate your satisfaction.

A: 9 - I’m lucky to be happy, healthy and surrounded by great friends and family. Particularly reflecting on the current situation, I feel lucky to be in the situation I am in and take the positives from it.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

GAA

More in this Section

Coronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easingCoronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easing

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Silent sidelines: A Championship weekend like no otherSilent sidelines: A Championship weekend like no other

Impossible not to feel sympathy for the boys of summerImpossible not to feel sympathy for the boys of summer


Lifestyle

Agnes Obel tells Ed Power how she channelled the grief from her father’s death into her musicAgnes Obel on why hindsight provided a vision for new album Myopia

Here are three parenting podcasts that may help you deal with issues you experience during lockdown... or at the very least comfort you with the knowledge that you're not the only one experiencing them, writes Eoghan O'Sullivan Podcast Corner: Parenting podcasts for lockdown listening

A new book pays tribute to thecelebrated Cork priest andauthor who championed ‘caint na ndaoine‘, writes Pet O’ConnellFr Peadar Ó Laoghaire: New book pays tribute to Gaelic scholar

Gráinne McGuinness looks at how the health insurance industry is responding to the Covid-19 crisisMaking Cents: Don’t let your health suffer because of crisis

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »