Sam in Smithfield: Four-in-a-row All-Ireland champs celebrate with fans

The Dublin footballers are celebrating their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title with their fans this evening.

Jim Gavin's squad have arrived with the Sam Maguire in Smithfield where a large crowd of supporters have been waiting to welcome their hometown heroes.

It follows their 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Tyrone at Croke Park yesterday.

Big crowd here in Smithfield Square for the All-Ireland champions' homecoming! 🏆#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/exKuJHQT7Y — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018

The team, along with their family and friends, attended a reception at the Mansion House earlier this evening.

We are delighted to welcome the @DubGAAOfficial team and their friends and family to the Round Room this evening to celebrate #4InARow Congratulations lads! pic.twitter.com/qG0qnJ3SK5 — Mansion House Venue (@CEVMansionHouse) September 3, 2018

Earlier today, the four-in-a-row champions visited patients and staff at Temple Street and enjoyed a bit of a song with super fan Freya Fitzpatrick.

The Dubs had a bit of a sing-song with superdub Freya Fitzpatrick in @CMRF_Crumlin's St. John's ward! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0xlnzLqIXl — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018

The victorious Dublin football team visits the wards of Temple Street Children's University Hospital

The Dubs have landed at @CMRF_Crumlin with the Sam Maguire! pic.twitter.com/oTyuzPDAeu — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018

