Home»Sport

Sam in Smithfield: Four-in-a-row All-Ireland champs celebrate with fans

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 07:46 PM

The Dublin footballers are celebrating their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title with their fans this evening.

Jim Gavin's squad have arrived with the Sam Maguire in Smithfield where a large crowd of supporters have been waiting to welcome their hometown heroes.

It follows their 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Tyrone at Croke Park yesterday.

The team, along with their family and friends, attended a reception at the Mansion House earlier this evening.

Earlier today, the four-in-a-row champions visited patients and staff at Temple Street and enjoyed a bit of a song with super fan Freya Fitzpatrick.

The victorious Dublin football team visits the wards of Temple Street Children's University Hospital

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

All IrelandFootballDublin GAAGAA

Related Articles

Fans turn out in their thousands to celebrate Dublin's four-in-a-row

Stand by for seven in a row but Dubs still good for the game

Check out these heartwarming pics of the Dublin footballers visiting kids in Temple Street

'It is team, team, team' - Jim Gavin credits 'collective ethos' for Dublin's four-in-a-row

More in this Section

Dundalk midfielder Jamie McGrath called up for Republic of Ireland U21s

Tottenham to host Manchester City and three Champions League games at Wembley

Lionel Messi absent from FIFA men's player of the year shortlist

Diego Costa withdraws from Spain squad to face England in Nations League


Today's Stories

A touch of parish pride in northern Spain

Someone now needs to step out from the pack

Good structure is laudable, but it won’t get you up the steps of the Hogan Stand

Declan Rice's silence means controversy rumbles on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »