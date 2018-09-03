Sam in Smithfield: Four-in-a-row All-Ireland champs celebrate with fans

The Dublin footballers are celebrating their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title with their fans this evening.
Jim Gavin's squad have arrived with the Sam Maguire in Smithfield where a large crowd of supporters have been waiting to welcome their hometown heroes.
It follows their 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Tyrone at Croke Park yesterday.
Big crowd here in Smithfield Square for the All-Ireland champions' homecoming! 🏆#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/exKuJHQT7Y— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018
All Ireland Winners @DubGAAOfficial homecoming in Smithfield Square @VirginMediaNews https://t.co/KCGVIlugXj— Zara King (@ZaraKing) September 3, 2018
A sea of blue in #smithfield at the #DublinVTyrone homecoming ! Pic by @stevehpix #DublinGAA pic.twitter.com/7K7tVUQoqq— Steve Humphreys Photographer (@stevehpix) September 3, 2018
The team, along with their family and friends, attended a reception at the Mansion House earlier this evening.
The All-Ireland Champions pictured with @LordMayorDublin #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/j0Qy18ykpS— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018
We are delighted to welcome the @DubGAAOfficial team and their friends and family to the Round Room this evening to celebrate #4InARow Congratulations lads! pic.twitter.com/qG0qnJ3SK5— Mansion House Venue (@CEVMansionHouse) September 3, 2018
Earlier today, the four-in-a-row champions visited patients and staff at Temple Street and enjoyed a bit of a song with super fan Freya Fitzpatrick.
The Dubs had a bit of a sing-song with superdub Freya Fitzpatrick in @CMRF_Crumlin's St. John's ward! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0xlnzLqIXl— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018
The Dubs have landed at @CMRF_Crumlin with the Sam Maguire! pic.twitter.com/oTyuzPDAeu— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018
