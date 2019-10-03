News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ryan: ‘Winning is a huge part but we can’t put winning at the top’

Cork U20 hurling boss Pat Ryan
By Therese O’Callaghan
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Player development will rank above winning for new Cork U20 hurling boss Pat Ryan, who will take the job for the next two seasons.

“Any player that would come into our group, we need to make them better hurlers for themselves and for their clubs, and we will get the knock on from that. They have to go back to their club a better player, a better athlete, better conditioned, better attitude and to be delivering for their club. That is one issue we will be trying to drive into them.

“Developing the player, the person, making them better kids, making them more grounded, making sure they are looking after their schoolwork, their jobs, that is all a holistic approach to the player.

“Winning is a huge part of it but we can’t put winning at the top, it has to be the development and hopefully winning comes out of that. Of course, we have to win. The more successful you are, the better they feel about themselves. Cork is all about having a winning culture.”

Ryan, who has held roles with his club Sarsfields and county, has assembled a quality backroom team.

“Wayne Sherlock, who I have known for 25 years, played with and worked with. A fantastic guy from Blackrock, and hugely experienced.

“Donal O’Mahony from Bishopstown. I worked with Donal in 2016 and 2017 with the senior team. He is doing fantastic work in Christians (CBC), another very genuine, honourable guy.

“Brendan Coleman from Youghal, I played U21 with him in 1997 and played senior with him. Another great guy who has huge coaching experience between Youghal and west Waterford.

“Fergal Condon from Aghada is involved with Imokilly who are going for three-in-a-row in Cork. Fergal has done fantastic work with development squads. He is a very honest and genuine.

“They will all bring a genuineness, a soundness and a humbleness to what we want to get out of these players.”

TOPIC: GAA

