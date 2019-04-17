Ryan to the rescue for Waterford

Waterford 1-7 - 0-10 Limerick

Waterford and Limerick are still alive in the Munster MFC after last night’s error-ridden stalemate in Dungarvan. Déise full forward Aaron Ryan struck two late points to level matters for the fourth time in a game that featured 53 frees.

Shane O’Donoghue and Eliah Riordan put Limerick within touching distance of victory after trailing by five at one stage. The Shannonsiders shot 16 wides, however, as Waterford hung in. Ryan, who finished with 1-3, had a late appeal for a free waved away before Colin Foley fired wide.

In front of 305 fans, Waterford started positively into the breeze and Ryan kicked the opener from a free after just 39 seconds. Limerick shot three wides before Mark Donnellan levelled in the 10th minute.

Points from corner-back Archie Walsh and centre-back Foley left the hosts 3-1 up. Shane O’Donoghue got one back from a free. Sean Walsh’s midfield dominance for the home side yielded a point for Cormac Rooney.

On 28 minutes, Aidan Behan slipped in Ryan and the full-forward skipped away from two defenders before he finished low past Dylan O’Sullivan (1-4 to 0-2).

The visitors, inspired by captain Eliah Riordan, landed five points in a row either side of the break as the home team ran out of steam. The centre-back then slotted two frees from 40 metres.

Limerick sub Jamie Baynham sent them in front for the first time with seven minutes left before O’Donoghue added his sixth of the night. They just couldn’t put Waterford away, however.

Scorers for Waterford:

A Ryan 1-3 (2fs), A Walsh, C Foley, C Rooney, S Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick:

S O’Donoghue 0-6 (3fs) E Riordan 0-2 (2fs), M Donnellan, J Baynham 0-1 each.

Waterford:

T Murray (Dungarvan); B O’Brien (Stradbally), S Boyce (The Nire), A Walsh (Portlaw); M Dalton (Shamrocks), C Foley (Ballinacourty), M Mullaney (Stradbally); C Scanlon (Kill), DJ Melia (Brickey Rangers); T Dalton (Shamrocks), S Walsh (The Nire), C Rooney (Portlaw); A Behan (Kilrossanty), A Ryan (The Nire), T O’ Connell (Brickey Rangers).

Subs:

P Skehan (Stradbally) for T Dalton (HT), J Hahessy (Brickey Rangers) for Rooney (42), K Taylor (St Saviours) for Mullaney (48), E Cullen (Gaultier) for A Walsh (53), C O Dalaigh (Ballyduff Lower) for S Walsh (56 BC), P Hynes (Shamrocks) for Behan (62).

Limerick:

D O’ Sullivan (Kilteely/Dromkeen); D Geraghty (St Kierans), P Dolphin (Crecora), E McGrath (Galbally); D O’ Keeffe (Fedamore), E Riordan (Fr Caseys), C Twomey (Croom); C Woulfe (St Senans), M Southgate (Adare); C Hedderman (Ballybricken/Bohermore), M Donnellan (Ahane), P O’ Dwyer (Galbally); C Galvin (Mungret/St Pauls), S O’ Donoghue (Ballylanders), R O’Connor (Newcastle West).

Subs:

R McBrearty (Monaleen) for McGrath (HT), T Marsden (Ahane) for Woulfe (HT), J Baynham (Monagea) for Galvin (38), S Hanrahan (Galbally) for O’Dwyer (41), C Stack (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) for Donnellan (50), R O’Connor (St Senans) for Southgate (60).

Referee:

S Lonergan (Tipperary)