News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ryan Basquel stars as Ballyboden regain Dublin SFC crown

Ryan Basquel stars as Ballyboden regain Dublin SFC crown
Ballyboden's Ryan Basquel lifts the cup. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr
By Paul Keane
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Ballyboden St Enda's 0-15 - 0-9 Thomas Davis

Dublin hero Michael Darragh Macauley left the field with a suspected concussion as Ballyboden St Enda's put their bodies on the line to secure a fourth county SFC title.

Five-in-a-row winner Macauley was replaced with 10 minutes to go at Parnell Park after a heavy hit though departed just as his colleagues were turning the screw in a hard-fought contest.

Ballyboden, the 2016 All-Ireland winners, led from the opening score until full-time yet were still only three ahead with 18 minutes left before pulling decisively clear in those remaining minutes.

They outscored their south-side neighbours from Tallaght by 0-7 to 0-4 in the run-in to win their first title since 2015.

Colm Basquel, Ryan Basquel and Ross McGarry were all terrific for the side managed by Kildare legend Anthony Rainbow while Robbie McDaid and former Dublin midfielder Declan O'Mahony gave strong performances over the hour.

It was an afternoon for big characters with Thomas Davis, appearing in their first final in 28 years, putting in some big hits and marking 'Boden tightly in a series of individual man-to-man duels.

Ballyboden led by 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time but just four of those overall nine points came from play.

The quality improved in the second-half though the intensity remained at a high level as both clubs chased their fourth title.

Thomas Davis, who won the SFC 2 championship last year to gain promotion to the top tier for 2019, struck third quarter points from free-taker Eoin Kirby, ex-Clare forward Shane McGrath and Keogh.

That left them just three behind at 0-8 to 0-5 but it was 'Boden that pushed on and finished strongest from there, the Basquels and All-Ireland U-20 finalist McGarry providing the scores in the final 20 minutes or so to nudge 'Boden to another county crown.

READ MORE

The famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary title

Veteran dual player Conal Keaney came off the bench late on having struggled in recent weeks with a hamstring injury.

He will hope to see more game time next Sunday in Drogheda when Ballyboden take on Louth's Newtown Blues for a place in the AIB Leinster club semi-finals.

Ballyboden St Enda's scorers: R Basquel (0-6, 3 frees); R McGarry (0-4); C Basquel (0-3, 2f); D O'Mahony, A Flood (0-1 each).

Thomas Davis scorers: E Kirby (0-4, 4 frees); D Keogh (0-2); R Deegan (1 free), S McGrath, E O'Toole (0-1 each).

Ballyboden St Enda's: D Gogan; B Dwan, S Clayton, C Flaherty; D Nelson, R McDaid, A Waters; MD Macauley, D O'Mahony; S Gibbons, C Basquel, D O'Reilly; W Egan, R Basquel, R McGarry.

Subs: A Flood for Gibbons (h/t), T Hayes for Egan (48), B Bobbett for Macauley (50), K Kennedy for McDaid (40-45), Kennedy for Dwan (57), J Holland for Nelson (58), C Keaney for O'Reilly (60).

Thomas Davis: R Crilly; A Shorten, P Quinn, B Kirby; A Fallon, C Murphy, S Kennedy; B Kirby, O Kelly; R Deegan, E Kirby, D Keogh; S McGrath, C Farrelly, E Lambert.

Subs: E O'Toole for Kelly (8), S Reilly for Lambert (h/t), Lambert for B Kirby (55), M Nolan for McGrath (55).

Referee: J Higgins (Na Fianna).

READ MORE

At last... some silverware for St Michael’s

More on this topic

Plenty of pedigree, ambition, and a genuine tradition shape the Thomas Davis narrativePlenty of pedigree, ambition, and a genuine tradition shape the Thomas Davis narrative

'I can't remember how many stab wounds': Dublin star Cooper opens up about 2014 assault'I can't remember how many stab wounds': Dublin star Cooper opens up about 2014 assault

Dublin SFC: Jack McCaffrey sent off as Crokes march onDublin SFC: Jack McCaffrey sent off as Crokes march on

‘They’re a really special group. You’d bring your kids to watch them play’‘They’re a really special group. You’d bring your kids to watch them play’


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Dublin GAA

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of divingPep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of diving

Zidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga tableZidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga table

Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14

Katie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world championKatie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world champion


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

Ballet Ireland founder Anne Maher tells Helen O’Callaghan why it is marking its 21st year with a tour of a classic: ‘Swan Lake’The depths of love: Ballet Ireland founder talks 21 years in business and touring Swan Lake

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »