Russell Rovers have eyes on 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

Russell Rovers are the second team from the Imokilly region to be in action this weekend and crowds are expected to again flock to Kilmallock on Sunday for their clash with Galway and Connacht champions Micheál Breathnach in the All Ireland junior hurling club championship semi-final (1.30pm).

In annexing Cork and Munster championship victories, they have already shown battling qualities. The hope now, is to continue that march into the All-Ireland series.

They signed off on 2019 with a dramatic victory over St Mary’s of Waterford the same day Storm Atiyah battered the country. Both sides left every ounce of energy on the field that December day.

“There was a status orange wind warning,” recalls manager Michael Mannion. “The game had to be switched from Mallow to Dungarvan. The gale was against us in the first half but we adapted very well. The ground was heavy.

It is winter hurling and that is what we have to get used to. Being able to perform in those conditions should stand to us.

Josh Beausang led the way scoring 1-8. The star forward is facing a race against time to be fit. Beausang, along with Brian ‘Bud’ Hartnett are influential figures up front.

“We would be hopeful that Josh will play a part. He had an accident and is getting physio at the moment. I’d hate for him to miss out for himself as well, so we will remain hopeful that he will either start or come on.”

The earlier time frame for this competition means that Christmas celebrations took a back seat, not that they minded.

“Christmas was non-existent. We trained hard. The lads sacrificed a lot. There were no Christmas parties. We had the Long Puc on St Stephen’s Day but there was none of the usual enjoyment afterwards.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us and we want to make the most of it. Christmas will be there again next year.

“I like the idea of playing this championship in January. It is not dragged out. It is good to get this competition wrapped up before the end of January.”

It is not unusual that once teams go outside their own province, they are entering the unknown. Galway clubs have yet to make a breakthrough in this competition.

That is what Micheál Breathnach will be endeavouring to do – to be the first team from the county to reach the final.

Kilkenny (eight) and Cork (five) are the dominant counties since this Munster and All-Ireland club championship was introduced in 2003. Mayfield are the most recent Rebel outfit to claim the honours three years ago.

Micheál Breathnach have the honour of representing Connacht after they saw off Sligo senior champions Naomh Eoin by a margin of seven points.

“We watched a video of them in the Connacht final,” says Mannion.

“They have some good players. They are strong and physical. I’d say there are a bit similar to St Mary’s (Munster final opponents).

“I would think this game will be a further step up in standards. It is hard to judge a team on video but it is an All Ireland semi-final and both teams will be doing their best to win it.

“For us, this is our first time in an All Ireland semi-final and we have to make sure everything is covered.”

All these matches are played at neutral venues. However, Russell Rovers didn’t have an opportunity to play in Kilmallock. Mannion believes it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference to the outcome.

“Kilmallock was closed for a while before Christmas. We didn’t get to train there. But we hadn’t trained in Dungarvan either. You can overthink these things. It is January, so pitches are not going to be perfect.”

That Russell Rovers almost folded as a club four years ago, but survived, is remarkable in itself. It makes this journey all the more memorable. The joy they have delivered on and off the field. The excitement building once again.

“Excitement building? It hasn’t stopped since the St Mary’s game. The support has been fantastic. Not only have the players bought into this, but the whole community as well.