Russell Rovers advance to Munster final with emphatic win

Russell Rovers (Cork) 2-21 - 1-11 Kilgarvan (Kerry)

Russell Rovers had too much firepower for a gallant Kilgarvan side in Saturday’s Munster Club JHC clash at Fitzgerald Stadium.

With Clare not fielding in the competition, it means the Cork champions are straight through to the Munster final on December 8.

Russell Rovers opened with three rapid points from Daniel Moynihan, Kieran Walsh, and Luke Duggan Murray. Kilgarvan’s standout performer and dual Kerry underage star, Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan, and Sean Godfrey fired over two superb points before O’Sullivan collected from a long John Mark Foley delivery, rounded his marker, and sent a bullet drive to the Rovers net. It was the Kerry side’s only lead, 1-2 to 0-4.

A Josh Beausang free levelled the contest before Jack McGrath gave Russell Rovers the lead. Then, a wonderfully crafted goal, created by Brian Hartnett, saw Duggan Murray billow the Kilgarvan net.

The visitors took over with four points as Beausang and Kieran Walsh scored from long range, with O’Sullivan getting Kilgarvan’s sole reply. Rovers led 1-10 to 1-4 at half-time.

O’Sullivan closed the gap to five on the restart but he was starved of possession. O’Brien made a stunning save from Hartnett in 37th minute but Duggan Murray was on hand to steer home the rebound.

It was now very much game over with the highlights of the final20 minutes being the accuracy of Josh Beausang, who added 0-7 from frees and play, and some incredible goalkeeping by O’Brien, who despite being 53 years old, denied Rovers three more goals with point-blank saves.

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang (0-11, 8 frees); L Duggan Murray (2-3); K Walsh, D Moynihan (0-2 each); J Kennifick, J McGrath, B Hartnett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilgarvan: D O’Sullivan (1-5); S Godfrey (0-4, 2 frees); D Casey (0-2).

Russell Rovers: R Walsh; K O’Brien, E O’Sullivan, P Lane; J P Ivers, J Kennifick, C Ruddy; K Tattan, K Walsh; D Moynihan, L Duggan Murray, J McGrath; B Hartnett, J Beausang, K Moynihan.

Subs: D O’Brien for K Walsh (45), E McGrath for J McGrath (47), D Ruddy for D Moynihan (55), J Aherne for K O’Brien (57).

Kilgarvan: F O’Brien; G Donovan, P O’Shea, L Twomey; S O’Sullivan, JM Foley, C Godfrey; G Fennessy, J Foley; K Harrington, D O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan; D Casey, S Godfrey, C Shorthall.

Subs: S Casey for C Godfrey (36), C Cremin for C Shorthall (45).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).