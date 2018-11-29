Rules trial sees plenty of kicking but doubts linger

The buzz in Belfield belies the drenching Dublin received earlier in the day. The hinterland of Dave Billings Park is alive with camogie and ultimate frisbee before Cormac Reilly throws in and most eyes turn to proceedings inside the rails.

UCD manager John Divilly and Carlow boss Turlough O’Brien agreed to an Irish Examiner Sport invitation to play the challenge game under the trial rules signed off by Central Council last weekend. It’s Gaelic football, Jim, but not as we know it.

That much is clear a couple of minutes in as the Meath referee blows up UCD’s Kerry midfielder Barry O’Sullivan for completing his side’s fourth hand-pass in a row.

“The referee was saying, ‘you’re on three, you’re on three’ and then you’re thinking about it but once players get used to it it’ll help the game,” smiles the player afterwards.

Early on, Reilly is also having to remind the goalkeepers they can take their kick-outs from the 20-metre line and that everyone has to be outside the “D” for them. Beforehand, Carlow coach Steven Poacher had cleared up a couple of the new rules’ technicalities with Reilly but it’s not long before there is consternation on the sideline about when and what for the new mark is given.

But confusion is par for the course when new rules are being laid down. Earlier in the day, playing rules committee chairman David Hassan said a fisted point counts as a handpass but it’s Reilly’s information that such an attempt at a score is permitted after three handpasses have been completed.

Featuring many of their regulars like Paul Broderick, Daniel St Ledger, John Murphy, Darragh Foley and a returning Brendan Murphy, Carlow set up to soak pressure and release against a second-string UCD side, but they are not back long training as a group and, for a team that go through the hands a lot, this is unchartered territory.

UCD kick plenty from the outset but Carlow slowly but surely follow suit and Broderick and Foley make some hay fielding long deliveries.

“I thought there was a lot more kick-passing, very long kick-passing which worked out very well for us but there were a lot of turnovers,” says Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien afterwards.

“Players are counting their handpasses and kick-passing to save the handpass so they may get caught out in deciding what they’re going to do there. There was only one line ball the whole game. It’ll take six or seven games to get a real feel for it.”

Carlow centre-back Daniel St Ledger, frustrated that 96% of inter-county players voted against the handpass restriction, backs up his manager’s point about the counting.

“That’s our first night using it and as you can see we’re rusty and you’re conscious of it consistently, you’re always having to think ‘how many hand-passes am I on now’ rather than thinking ‘what’s my next move’.

“It certainly takes a bit of getting used to. I don’t think it matters whether we like it or don’t like it, it seems to be on the way and unfortunately we’re going to have to get used to it.”

Watching in from one end is new Kildare selector and former Laois, Offaly and Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin. UCD have a couple of players that are of interest to the Lilywhites but then there’s no harm in catching an hour of Carlow either. He too comments on the openness and attractiveness of the football but given it’s a challenge on unseasonably good sod it comes with qualifiers.

UCD manager John Divilly shares his counterparts’ wariness about the handpass limit.

“Once the ball is going forward with pace, everyone loves seeing that because it is a skill to weave in and out with little crisscross handpasses and now we’re taking that away from players. I’m hoping that rule doesn’t stick.”

The former Galway defender argues the mark inside the 45m line brings Gaelic football too close to Australian Rules and also wonders why the player who makes the mark has to call it.

“There is going to be confusion there because the guy is really concentrating on the catch so how is he going to put the hand up straight away and if he doesn’t put the hand up straight away is the defending team going to say he didn’t call the mark.

“As far as I’m aware, the player can’t call the mark until he puts his hand up. The smart players will catch it, run around the shoulder and go for scores. We don’t need that rule. I do think the forward sideline is good as is the 20m line kick-out because more than likely the keeper will go long because there is less space inside the pocket.”

Late into the second half, a mark is called for but isn’t awarded as the caught kick did not come from outside the 45m. It’s Reilly’s belief that referees would be much better in adjudicating such decisions with a splash of colour in the pitch’s markings.

“It’s very hard to make out in a floodlit game exactly where the 45 is and I think if they put in a luminous yellow line instead there it would help us an awful lot.”

Reilly says referees were not consulted on the changes but they’re happy to implement them.

“The committee that brought in the new rules are just trying to improve the game and we have to try and embrace it and move on.”

Managers certainly were but that doesn’t mean they’re happy with the end product. O’Brien senses the alterations as a response to “negative” pundits.

“I think there is a lot of criticism about the game from former players in particular driving this agenda.

“I think there has been some fantastic football played the last number of years. The scoring in games has been very high, the athleticism is very good, the tactical awareness of teams is so superior to what it was years ago. I think anybody involved in the game is enjoying it because it’s a battle of wits as much as anything else.

“I know there is criticism that there is too much lateral passing and ball retention but all field games are about keeping possession. I just think we’re too quick to criticise Gaelic football for some reason.”

The race to slam the new rules hasn’t been slack either but they’re part of the furniture for the time being.