Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich wins Munster U20 football award

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 03:03 PM

Kerry’s Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich has been announced as Munster’s Eirgrid U20 best footballer for 2020.

The An Ghaeltacht man, younger brother of county senior Brian, was immense in Tralee earlier this month, scoring five points as the Kingdom turned over Cork in the provincial final. Not surprisingly, Renard's John Sugrue picked up the manager’s award for leading the team to the title.

In Leinster, Lorcan O’Dell of Dublin was selected for the individual gong while Galway’s Cathal Sweeney and Tyrone’s Cormac Munroe were acknowledged in Connacht and Ulster respectively.

Like Sugrue, managers Tom Gray (Dublin), Donal Ó Flatharta (Galway) and Paul Devlin (Tyrone) were honoured in their provinces. It’s the second successive year Gray and Devlin have been feted.

Eirgrid chief infrastructure officer Michael Mahon congratulated the winners: "Each one has put in a tremendous amount of time and effort while representing their county and it is clear they are very deserving recipients.

"While we as a nation are tested as we have never been before, I have no doubt that these award winners and their teammates are leading by example in their communities by staying fit and active in a safe and responsible way.”

