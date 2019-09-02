RTÉ's All-Ireland coverage peaks at 1.1m viewers; Sky attracts Irish audience of 12,000

A peak audience of 1,099,900 watched the final minutes of Sunday’s yesterday’s pulsating All-Ireland football final between Kerry and Dublin on RTÉ Two.

An average of 968,700 viewers tuned-in for the decider which equates to a share of 76.5% of those watching TV at the time.

Additionally there were a total of 161,000 streams on RTÉ Player - these are counted separately from the television figures.

RTÉ Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said “RTÉ is delighted that such a large audience watched yesterday’s thrilling draw.

“Huge credit must go to both counties who will get to do it all again on Saturday week, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.”

The game was also broadcast live on Sky Sports (Arena) and attracted an average audience of 12,100 (an audience share of 0.96%)

Both RTÉ and Sky will have full coverage of the replay on Saturday, September 14.