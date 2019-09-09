News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
RTÉ to screen Cork SHC quarter-final double-header

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Monday, September 09, 2019 - 06:30 AM

RTÉ Sport is set to screen the attractive Cork SHC quarter-final double-header involving three-in-a-row-chasing champions Imokilly live on Saturday, September 21.

Montrose secured the live TV rights for Saturday club games, previously held by eir Sport, from this autumn through to 2022. 

Its first Saturday night club championship broadcast is likely to come from Páirc Uí Rinn when Imokilly face east Cork rivals Sarsfields at 6.45pm and Newtownshandrum play 2015 and 2016 champions Glen Rovers at 5pm on September 21.

TG4 retain the rights for Sunday club fixtures. Eir Sport will continue to broadcast Saturday night action from the Allianz League in 2020.

RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett said: “We are reaffirming our commitment to bringing national moments to a national audience, free-to-air, for nine months of the year.”

