RTÉ chief: Brolly exit not down to final furore

RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett has countered a series of claims by the station’s former pundit Joe Brolly.

In a special Irish Examiner sports podcast, McBennett rejected the inference that the 1993 All-Ireland winner did not have his contract renewed based on his performance on The Sunday Game Live’s coverage of last year’s drawn All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry.

Brolly has since joined Eir Sport as a pundit for the Allianz League.

Revealing Brolly’s contract was not renewed for a number of reasons, McBennett confirmed the decision was made prior to that game.

“The decision with regard to Joe’s contract was taken before the first drawn game.”

McBennett added it didn’t come down to “one thing in isolation but a combination of examples.”

McBennett is keen not to spark a war of words with Brolly but remarked: “The best piece of advice I got came from somebody who said even the winner gets dirty if you let yourself get dragged into a mud-fight.

“There were a number of things said by people who didn’t have their contracts renewed that were very direct and I have no intention of going there in the sense that I think the public in general are bored with it and I don’t believe getting into a tit-for-tat is of any basis.”

While McBennett wouldn’t discuss specific cases, he outlined four reasons why a pundit might not have an RTÉ contract renewed.

“I outlined when I got the job that there were three criteria to get a seat on the RTÉ panel: credibility, informed ability and the ability to articulate that opinion. There are two reasons why people leave RTÉ: number one is the passage of time means that things roll on. The other is if you have your contract cancelled and if your contract is not renewed you have to ask why was it not renewed.

“I would say there are essentially four reasons — they would basically be if you are damaging our credibility more than you are enhancing it, if key people on my team come and say ‘I no longer want to work with a, b or c because it involves too much micromanagement in terms of all the other things I have to do in order to get a programme or a production out’, if the manner in which you engage with other people in RTÉ is making them uncomfortable in some manner, shape or form, and critically if you are not doing the hard yards in terms of professionalism and you’re doing the hard yards in terms of the homework and prep that needs to be done.”

McBennett dismissed Brolly’s claim that RTÉ pundits were being told what to say by producers. “Fundamentally, the key thing that has emerged from a number of those non-contract renewals are along the following lines: nobody has ever been told what to say in RTÉ.

“We had 39 (GAA) pundits working for us last year; we have 30 working for us this year. Not one of of those pundits has come out and said, ‘We’ve been told what to say or what not to say. We were encouraged to say this or we were encouraged to say that or we were told not to say that.’ That’s not the nature of things.”

The Monaghan man admitted his philosophy about punditry differed from Brolly on one key aspect. “To be fair to Joe, one of the statements Joe made was that the manipulation of public opinion is great fun when you pit x against y and throw in a few grenades. That’s where I have the divergence with regard to pundits. I don’t believe in the manipulation of public opinion. I believe in standards that are informed, that are based in some sort of fact, not statistical data that has to be churned out but based in fact.”

He also took exception to Brolly’s assertion that RTÉ’s GAA coverage had become “Rose of Tralee” like in terms of banality. “The argument of some people is that we’re going from one side of the fence to the polar opposite. The word that is used is banal and is RTÉ going banal and are you trying to clamp down on stuff and make it anodyne or vanilla or one person has described it as a sort of Rose of Tralee analysis.

“I’ll tell you what I told the RTÉ GAA pundits who were brought into RTÉ in January every year for the last two years because we have a meeting and we set out the stall for the year: ‘if we go banal it’s not because of any innate conservatism on my part or on the part of RTÉ; it’s because you guys go banal.’

“But I find it hard to believe that Tomás Ó Sé or Colm O’Rourke or Dónal Óg Cusack or Richie Sadlier or Liam Brady or Didi Hamann are suddenly going to go banal because it’s not in their nature, we don’t want them to do it.

“But if we go banal it’s not down to policy or diktat that is handed down by RTÉ; it’s down to the analysts themselves. In actual fact, we continue to tread that line in terms of people don’t always like what the pundits have to say.”

McBennett also defended Colm O’Rourke in the wake of his “namby-pamby pansy-boy game” remark on League Sunday early last month. He maintained the former Meath star meant no offence by it — “none whatsoever”.

However, he fully “took on board” what referee David Gough posted on Twitter criticising O’Rourke’s comment. “The language that we use is an evolving language and language that was used 10-15 years ago now has an entirely different meaning and people have an entirely different interpretation of it.”

