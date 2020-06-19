News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Round-robin ladies football championship will be played over seven weekends

Round-robin ladies football championship will be played over seven weekends
15 September 2019; Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin gets past Galway defenders in last year's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final. Both teams will be seeded in this year's round-robin championship. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Cian Locke
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 03:00 PM

The ladies football senior championship will be played off in seven weeks this year, with a round-robin format involving four groups of three teams.

The top team in each group will progress straight through to the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals.

Last year's semi-finalists — champions Dublin, runners-up Galway, and Cork and Mayo — will be seeded and placed in separate round-robin groups.

An open draw will take place on Tuesday, June 30 to determine who will join those four teams in the various pools.

The 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship will be contested by 13 counties — and will also be run off on a round-robin format to determine the four semi-finalists.

There will be three groups of three teams, and one group of four, in the qualifier phase, with the top team in each group progressing to the last four of the competition.

Westmeath, who were relegated from the TG4 Senior Championship in 2019, are one of the seeded teams, along with Meath, the 2019 Intermediate Championship runners-up, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists Roscommon and Sligo.

Six counties, meanwhile, will compete in the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship – Antrim, Derry, Fermanagh (the 2019 runners-up), Carlow, Wicklow and Limerick.

An open draw will take place to make up two groups of three teams – with the top two teams in each pool then progressing to the semi-finals.

It is envisaged that each Championship will be played off over seven weekends, with a two-week break between the conclusion of the group phases and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a further two-week break between the semi-finals and Finals.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Borja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real SociedadBorja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real Sociedad

Mikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exitMikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exit

John Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspirationJohn Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspiration

FAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continueFAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continue


Lifestyle

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »