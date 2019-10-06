News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ross King hits injury-time winner against Camross

By Rory Delaney
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 06:19 PM

Camross 0-17 - 1-15 Rathdowney-Errill

Ross King scored a dramatic injury-time goal to seal a place in the Laois SHC final for Rathdowney-Errill at the expense of Camross today.

King’s brilliant late finish came a year after he was forced out of the county final against Camross after suffering a serious facial injury, in an incident which became national news.

This year, seeking a third title in a row, Camross looked to be on course for another final as they lead 0-17 to 0-15 with normal time elapsed.

However, King’s late intervention has ended their hopes of retaining the title.

The teams were level 0-11 apiece at half time in what was a disappointing game overall, with Niall Holmes and Mark Kavanagh trading a run of frees for each side in the first half.

Camross shaded most of the second half and looked to have done enough, but King’s goal saw Rathdowney-Errill win 1-15 to 0-17.

They will play Borris-Kilcotton in the final, in what will be a repeat of the two-game epic in 2016 which featured a 2-26 apiece draw in the first game, arguably the best club game ever seen in Laois.

Borris-Kilcotton got the better of Clough-Ballacolla in the first of Sunday’s semi-finals, thanks in large part to PJ Scully.

The Borris-Kilcotton corner-forward finished with an incredible tally of 0-18, which featured 0-14 from frees and one sideline cut.

An early Clough-Ballacolla goal from Stephen Bergin had seen them start strongly, but Borris-Kilcotton reeled them in and eventually got the upper hand in the second half thanks to Scully’s accuracy.

The final will be played in two weeks time.

TOPIC: Laois GAA

