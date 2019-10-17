Roscommon to back proposed second-tier football championship at congress

Roscommon have confirmed they will support the proposed second-tier football championship at Saturday’s Special Congress.

At last night’s Roscommon county board meeting, top table officials were instructed by club delegates to back the Central Council motion to introduce a Tier 2 competition in 2020.

A handful of Roscommon clubs expressed opposition to splitting the championship in half, but the majority view was in support of a second tier.

Roscommon, who were relegated from the league’s top flight earlier this year, are the third Division 2 county, after Cavan and Westmeath, to confirm they will vote in favour of Tier 2.

If a second-tier championship is voted through at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and involvement in such is decided by league placings at the end rather than the beginning of spring, all three counties would then need to preserve their Division 2 status to ensure they are not dragged into the secondary competition.

Donegal, meanwhile, will decide on the day, the same approach as is being taken by fellow Division 1 counties Meath and Kerry, as well as Cork.

The Central Council motion requires 60% majority backing this weekend.

Ten counties, in total, have indicated to the Irish Examiner their support for a second-tier championship. They are Cavan, London, Leitrim, Limerick, Roscommon, Sligo, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Voting against the motion are Carlow, Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Tipperary.

Louth and Fermanagh are to finalise their voting position this evening, while Galway are leaving it as late as one day before Special Congress to decide whether they will support or oppose the motion.

