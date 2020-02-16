Roscommon labour to three-point win over Sligo

Sligo 1-8 - 1-11 Roscommon

Despite an impressive start that saw them lead by seven points after 13 minutes, Roscommon laboured to a three-point win over Sligo, 1-11 to 1-8, in a weather-bashed Connacht GAA U-20 Football Championship semi-final at Markievicz Park yesterday.

Roscommon are still waiting to see who they'll be up against in the decider because Saturday afternoon's other scheduled semi-final between Leitrim and Galway was postponed because of an unplayable pitch at Mohill.

Sligo, who had Joe Keaney red-carded after 54 minutes, were just a goal away from forcing extra-time in the six minutes of additional time.

But the hosts, who failed to score until the 21st minute, had left themselves with too much to do despite an improved second-half and an excellent cameo by substitute Gavin Duffy.

Storm Dennis brought heavy rain to the Sligo venue but the Markievicz Park pitch held up well.

Roscommon, wind-assisted in the first-half, dominated the initial exchanges – Paul McManus impressive at centre-forward – but their 10th minute goal was a gift.

Sligo goalkeeper Daniel Lyons' kick-out was intercepted and Roscommon corner-forward Adam McDermott popped the ball into an empty net.

Sligo, who had an early goal chance through team captain Red Óg Murphy, were handed a lifeline just before half-time when Murphy – their only Sligo Senior – coolly converted a penalty.

This goal cut the deficit to five points, 1-6 to 1-1, and although Sligo had the wind in the second-half it was still Roscommon's game to lose.

The winners, for whom Paul Carey also did well, re-established their seven-point lead with 52 minutes played – 1-10 to 1-3 – but they only scored once more over the next 14 minutes.

Sligo bagged three points without reply but couldn't find the killer score – a goal – and were also reduced in numbers when Joe Keaney earned a second booking.

Roscommon could have netted twice in the closing stages for a more comfortable victory but Darragh Walsh's shot fizzed narrowly wide and substitute Andrew Lyons was denied by Sligo net-minder Daniel Lyons' excellent save.

Scorers

Sligo: Red Óg Murphy (1-2, 1-0, 2f), Conor Murray (0-2), Gavin Duffy (0-2, 1 mark), Eoghan Smith (0-1), Alan Reilly (0-1)

Roscommon: Adam McDermott (1-1, 1f), Peter Gillooly (0-2, 2f), Ciaran Lawless (0-2, 2 '45'), Paul Carey (0-2, 1f), Cian Murray (0-1), Andrew Lyons (0-1, 1 mark), Darragh Walsh (0-1), Keith Doyle (0-1)

Sligo: D Lyons, J Lavin, E Lyons, K O'Hara, S Carroll, C Surlis, E Sweeney, G Gorman, R Óg Murphy, S Deignan, E Smith, C Murray, B Cafferky, A Reilly, J Keaney

Subs used: J Carroll for B Cafferky, 30; G Duffy for A Reilly, 43; O McCann for K O'Hara, 46; N Murphy for J Carroll, 55

Roscommon: M O'Donnell, P Frost, C Walsh, D Gaughan, C Murray, N Higgins, P McGrath, K Doyle, C Lawless, R Fallon, P McManus, P Carey, A McDermott, D Walsh, P Gillooly

Subs used: R Dolan for C Murray, h-t; A Lyons for A McDermott, 40; J Martin for D Gaughan, 44; D Sumner for K Doyle, 51; C Surgrue for P Gillooly, 60

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)