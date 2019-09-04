Rory Gallagher takes over as Derry Football boss

Rory Gallagher has been ratified as the new manager of the Derry senior football team.

He will have former Derry star Enda Muldoon as part of his backroom team as the Oak Leaf County prepare for life back in Division Three.

Jack O'Connor's appointment as Kildare football boss was rubber-stamped by delegates last night and Colm Collins was returned as Clare manager.

Offaly also ratified John Maughan as their football manager for a second season and Michael Fennelly as their new hurling boss on a three-year term.