News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager

Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 03:09 PM

Fermanagh are on the lookout for a new manager after confirmation that Rory Gallagher has stepped down after two seasons in charge.

Gallagher led the side to the Ulster final last year where they were defeated by Donegal before being knocked out of the championship by Kildare.

This year, losses to Donegal and Monaghan meant it was a short season for the Erne men.

"We have been notified today by Rory Gallagher that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh senior team manager," read a post on the Fermanagh GAA website.

"Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Rory and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

"We acknowledge the progress made in respect of their work with the county team having reached the Ulster final in 2018 and gaining promotion to NFL Division 2 in the same year, a status which was maintained in 2019.

"We wish Rory and all members of his backroom team every success for the future," they added.

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance. Will Davy Fitz stay on? Kilkenny tactics. Cody's greatest semi-final victory?

READ MORE

Refereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finals

More on this topic

Early intensity is key for Gallagher’s ErnesidersEarly intensity is key for Gallagher’s Ernesiders

Rory GallagherTOPIC: Fermanagh GAA

More in this Section

Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final

14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final

Hamilton crash helps Verstappen claim dramatic German Grand PrixHamilton crash helps Verstappen claim dramatic German Grand Prix

Kerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over WestmeathKerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over Westmeath


Lifestyle

I’m 29 and I have never had sex without a condom.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: What do I do when I find sex without a condom uncomfortable?

Actor Peter Corboy in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'Just do what makes you happy': Fair City actor Peter Corboy on worrying less and living more

She was enjoying her job as a management consultant but a change in career has Lesley Emin feeling as high as the tallest peaks in the west, she tells Lorna Siggins.Ageing with attitude: How Lesley is blazing a new trail in life

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »