Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager

Fermanagh are on the lookout for a new manager after confirmation that Rory Gallagher has stepped down after two seasons in charge.

Gallagher led the side to the Ulster final last year where they were defeated by Donegal before being knocked out of the championship by Kildare.

This year, losses to Donegal and Monaghan meant it was a short season for the Erne men.

"We have been notified today by Rory Gallagher that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh senior team manager," read a post on the Fermanagh GAA website.

"Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Rory and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

"We acknowledge the progress made in respect of their work with the county team having reached the Ulster final in 2018 and gaining promotion to NFL Division 2 in the same year, a status which was maintained in 2019.

"We wish Rory and all members of his backroom team every success for the future," they added.

