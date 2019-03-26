Ronan O'Neill quits Tyrone panel

Ronan O'Neill has quit the Tyrone senior football panel due to a lack of game time.

The 26-year-old came off the bench during last year's All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

However, he hasn't started a Championship game since 2016.

He played a key role in the Red Hand County's successful McKenna Cup campaign, but was left out of Mickey Harte plans during the League.

“Ultimately it was an extremely hard decision to make because Tyrone has been the best part of my life for eight years. I sat down and chatted to my father and he said to see how the League went and to keep pushing at training,” he told The Irish News.

“But I wasn't getting into the matchday squads and people were asking why I wasn't and I just thought ‘You know, maybe it's time to take a step back here' so I saw out the League and met Mickey on Sunday night and explained my decision.

“I had to think what was right for me. I was sitting about being part of the squad but not making much of an impact and I wasn't really happy doing what I was doing.

“Mickey listened to my reasons and he was supportive. He said that I wouldn't be the first person to step away and then come back again the following year. He gave me some things to work on and I'll use this club season to do so and reassess where I am for next year.”