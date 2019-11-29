Ronan McCarthy: Tier 2 threat raises stakes for Cork

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy admits the threat of Tier 2 football has added pressure to the 2020 season.

But he accepts he will have to look in the mirror if Cork fail to build on last season’s encouraging Super 8 performances.

Should Cork fail to gain promotion from Division 3 next spring, their Munster semi-final meeting with Kerry will effectively be an All-Ireland championship eliminator — at least for the Rebels.

Defeat would condemn them to the new second tier championship.

Speaking at the relaunch of Cork GAA’s premium ticket packages at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night, McCarthy admitted the link complicates the season but insists Cork are targeting more than league promotion.

“The next one is always the most important. Simple as that. It’s very important we get out of it (Division 3). For the development of the team and group, as much as the championship. To get back playing against top eight teams.

“You’ve two separate competitions. A team like us. who were relegated in the league last year, put in a reasonable showing against the three top teams in the country in the championship.

“The linkage adds a bit of pressure. But I never look too short term. Let’s try and get this group of players to Division 2 and Division 1, playing against the top teams.

“There had been a lot of instability in Cork football since Conor Counihan stepped down. A lot of change and turnaround. It’s hard to build something when there is no stability. Three Cork managers in six years, Dublin had one, Kerry had one.

“I think we’ve come out of that. Some of the older generation of players have stayed on and we’re very grateful for that. There’s a lot more consistency. We’re coming out of that phase.

“There should be high expectation levels. I’m not doing to downplay it. We’re looking to get out of Division 3, but we’re also looking to get to the Super 8 and go further in that. I’d we don’t achieve that, and I’m telling you all the talent we have coming through and all the support we have, if that doesn’t happen, I’ve to look in the mirror.”

Incoming Cork coach Cian O’Neill points to the All-Ireland success of the minors and U20s for lifting spirits in the senior camp.

“The success of the U17s and U20s, it’s almost a perfect storm of positive energy. If we can harness that positivity it will stand us in good stead.”

McCarthy feels three or four of that U20 team are ready for senior football but urges patience with the young stars.

“I would think three or four of them are ready. There’s real quality in that U20 team. Players who did things at Páirc Uí Rinn against Kerry that would take your breath away, some of the football they played. And they also performed when their backs were to the wall, against Dublin and Tyrone.

“Every team is built on character first and talent second. A number of those players showed character and talent.

“We won’t be slow to bring them through. But we have to be patient, to give them time. A lot of players don’t reach their peaks now until 26 or 27. But the structures are there to ensure there’s a continuity of approach for these players.”