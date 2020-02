Cork management are not optimistic after Kevin Crowley was forced off after 69 minutes of their win over Down with a shoulder injury.

Ronan McCarthy is hoping it is not a recurrence of the shoulder injury which saw the Milstreet defender sit out a significant portion of 2019.

“Overall, a great day in the office, apart from the injury to Kevin Crowley,” said McCarthy.

“It looks like a shoulder again, he is an a lot of discomfort. We are not that hopeful, so we will see.”