Ronan McCarthy hands out three Cork debuts for Limerick clash

Cork have handed out three championship debuts for Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Corner-back Nathan Walsh of Douglas, Clonakilty’s Liam O’Donovan at wing-back and wing-forward Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) are all given their first starts by Ronan McCarthy.

There are just seven survivors in the starting line-up from the 15 which began Cork’s last championship game, the disappointing defeat to Tyrone last July – goalkeeper Mark White, James Loughrey, Kevin Flahive, captain Ian Maguire, Ruairí Deane, Brian Hurley and Mark Collins.

CORK (SF v Limerick): M White (Clonakilty); N Walsh (Douglas), J Loughrey (Mallow), K Flahive (Douglas); L O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), M Collins (Castlehaven).

Subs: M Martin (Nemo Rangers), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), S White (Clonakilty), Tomás Clancy (Fermoy), S Cronin (Nemo Rangers), A Browne (Newmarket), R O’Toole (Éire Óg), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), M Hurley (Castlehaven), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).