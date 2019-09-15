Rochford to remain as Donegal coach/selector for 2020 season

Stephen Rochford will remain as Donegal coach/selector for the 2020 season, the Irish Examiner can report.

The former Mayo manager had been strongly linked to the Galway vacancy but has confirmed to Declan Bonner he will be remaining on with the Ulster champions next season.

It had been reported in Mayo that Rochford could be joining up with Pádraic Joyce and John Divilly but that has been dismissed by sources close to all parties.

Current Galway U20 management team Joyce and Divilly could still be in the reckoning for the position Kevin Walsh left last month. But a combination with Rochford was never on the cards.