Home»sport

Rochestown defeat brave Killorglin in Taft Cup Final

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 06:40 PM
By Murt Murphy

St Francis College Rochestown 2-11

Intermediate School Killorglin 0-14

A late penalty save from Rochestown goalkeeper Daniel Walsh was crucial to the Cork school holding off a late ISK comeback in the Taft Cup Final in Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon as Rochestown held on to a 2-9 to 0-9 lead they enjoyed after a Bryan Hayes goal in the 41st minute.

Rochestown made a fast start with Jack Cunningham scoring their first goal inside the opening minute on their way to leading by 1-3 to 0-1 after 11 minutes. Killorglin regrouped through Eoghan Hassett and Jack O’Sullivan points to reduce the gap to two points but three consecutive Harry Nevin points for Rochestown had them in control of a 1-7 to 0-7 lead at the break.

St Francis College, Rochestown celebrate after winning the Munster U15A Football final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney today. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Killorglin didn’t throw in the towel in the last quarter though as Ben Murphy was black carded in the 48th minute for Rochestown but more drama would follow in the 55th minute when the Kerry school were awarded a penalty for a foul on Stephen Palmer with the score at 2-10 to 0-14.

Jack O’Sullivan’s effort was saved to Walsh’s left-hand side as a fourth point from Nevin was the insurance score for Rochestown after a brave effort from their opponents.

Scorers for Rochestown: J Cunningham (1-2), H Nevin (0-4), B Hayes (1-0), W Buckley (0-3, 2f), M Murray and E O’Connor (0-1 each)

Scorers for Killorglin: J O’Sullivan (0-5, 5f), E Hassett and S Palmer (0-3 each), C Spillane (0-2) and D O’Grady (0-1)

St Francis College: D Walsh; D Buckley, S Tobin, B Kelliher; F Leahy, B Murphy, C Buckley; K Lyons, M Murray; J Cunningham, H Nevin, E O’Connor; A Thibaut, B Hayes, W Buckley

Subs: E Collins for Murphy (BC, 48) and D Howard for Hayes (60)

Intermediate School Killorglin: C Foley; C Lyons, E Lynch, C O’Mahony; T Whittleton, C O’Sullivan, K Spillane; S Dineen, C Spillane; C Foley, E Hassett, D O’Grady, J Horgan, J O’Sullivan, S Palmer

Subs: M O’Sullivan for Lyons (35) and C O’Shea for O’Grady (40)

Referee: M Meade (Limerick)


KEYWORDS

Taft CupCorkGAA

Related Articles

Cork and Galway reveal new jerseys for the 2019 season

Jason Ryan to work as consultant for Cork footballers

Russell Rovers revel in historic county crown

Fermoy ease to Munster semi-final with 15-point win

More in this Section

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill sets his sights on Euro 2020 qualifiers

Marmion warns All Blacks not to target Ireland team-mate Aki

Martin O’Neill wants Republic new boy Obafemi to be given time

Rory McIlroy shrugs off criticism as he lies one shot off Dubai lead


Breaking Stories

What makes a pizza, a pizza?

How to make the ‘bad taste’ beauty trend work in real life

The ultimate wish list: 15 perfect presents for kids of all ages

As Hyper Japan kicks off, here are 6 utterly bizarre food trends to come out of Japan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »