Robbie O'Flynn hoping for sunny end to summer after senior disappointment

By Michael Moynihan

For Robbie O’Flynn, losing the All-Ireland senior semi-final to Limerick was a hard pill to swallow.

Robbie O'Flynn came on in Cork's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to eventual champions Limerick

The young Cork forward had one small consolation, though: The All-Ireland U21 semi-final the following weekend.

“It was definitely rough to take. You could see the older lads, how much it hurt them.

The only thing was we had the U21s to fall back on. We didn’t have the time to think about it and get depressed about it. We just went again the Monday after it and got back on the horse.

It’s been a strange summer for O’Flynn. He made his senior debut against Clare, went off concussed, and ended up in that senior game against Limerick. Now the Erin’s Own man is looking at an All-Ireland U21 final.

“It’s definitely something to look forward to. At underage, it was only when we got to U15, U16 that we got to the finals of our divisions.

“Obviously, that’s nothing compared to this, but it’s great for everyone to make it to an actual final and to get some recognition for all the hard work we’ve put in throughout the years. We were a bit unlucky in the last few years, but we’re delighted to be in a final, we’re just raring to go now.”

Many observers have pointed out to All-Star Mark Coleman figuring on the second-string Cork side at underage level. He wasn’t alone.

I wasn’t really involved until U16 myself really, I would have been on the B teams before that. I worked my way up and it was the same with Mark (Coleman), we were there at the same time. You can see now how the team has changed over the last few years, it’s just a matter of getting on it, and getting the support of people within your own club and so on.

Harty Cup experience has been part of that learning curve.

O'Flynn in action against Conor Prunty of Waterford during the Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship Semi-Final

“Yeah, I was on the first team to play in the Harty from Christians, so that was an honour. Donal O’Mahony was great all that year, he brought loads of people on. I went to Christians from primary school, I was there all the way through - I remember in first year a sheet was brought down to the class and it was a matter of signing your name if you wanted to play in the Lord Mayor’s Cup.

“That was it, that was all we did, and we built our way up. I played rugby until fourth year, and I was kind of given an ultimatum then, to choose - it was either choose the Harty or the Senior Cup (rugby), so there was only one option there for me.

“My brother was handy enough at the rugby, that’s the family background. Until I was 15 or 16 I played all the sports, hurling, rugby, soccer - no Gaelic football.

“I always felt I needed to play hurling. I wanted to play the other sports, but I felt I needed to play hurling.”

Past Cork stars remain an inspiration for the wing-forward: “Deano (Joe Deane) was kind of an idol of mine, he came down to Erin’s Own after they won the All-Ireland, him and a few other players, and they stood in for pictures and so on.

And Brian Corcoran lives up the road from me, so he’s called in a couple of times for a talk to me. All of them were inspirational.

Is it odd to have to sign autographs himself?

“It’s strange, I’m not used to it yet, young fellas coming up and asking for autographs and so on.”

If they beat Tipperary this weekend he’ll be signing more. Cork have beaten Tipperary already in the Munster final, but that no bearing now, he says.

“We beat them the last day but that’s all in the past. It doesn’t affect the current situation. We just have to play our own game again the next day. The only difference is people coming up to you saying ‘ah ye’ll beat them easy the next day’.

“You just have to make sure you just say ‘yeah, yeah’ and walk away. You can’t be paying attention to that.”