Rivals await fate on tiered championship

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 05:35 AM

Clare, Cork, and Tipperary senior footballers will have to wait to find out if they have more than one way of avoiding a second-tier football championship, should it come in next season.

Ahead of the proposal being debated at Special Congress in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next month, it has yet to be decided whether the two teams who gain promotion from Division 3 next year will earn entry to the qualifiers at the expense of those two counties relegated from Division 2 or the status quo will be adopted.

As things stand, Division 2 team Clare will have a second bite of the cherry, but exactly what teams are in Divisions 2 and 3 won’t be determined until the motion is drafted later this month. Division 3 teams Cork and Tipperary could avoid missing out on the backdoor if they reach the Munster final, but promotion could yet save their skins.

The GAA yesterday confirmed that Special Congress on October 19 will debate the second-tier championship, which runs along similar lines to the defunct Tommy Murphy Cup. The provincial championships would remain the same, but the qualifiers would be limited to only Division 1 and 2 teams, with the exception of the Division 3 and 4 counties who have reached their provincial final.

The second-tier competition would be played on a knockout format, with the GAA insisting “a range of marketing and promotional supports will be committed to the new competition, as well as the use of Croke Park for semi-finals and finals, and a planned increase in TV coverage”.

Central Council’s decision will draw the ire of the Gaelic Players Association, which has questioned the logic of introducing a ‘B’ championship as a fixtures review group set up over the summer have yet to bring forward their proposals.

After five experimental rules for Gaelic football were initially set to be put forward, only three will now be debated at Special Congress on October 19 — all kick-outs being taken from the 20-metre line, the introduction of a 10-minute sin bin for a player who has received a black card, and a mark for a cleanly-caught ball that has been kicked from on or outside the opposition’s 45-metre line that has travelled at least 20m without touching the ground.

All three were trialled in this year’s Allianz League along with all sideline kicks having to be kicked forward — that experiment was jettisoned as it was discovered the impact of it was “minimal”. It falls by the wayside, alongside the limit on the number of consecutive hand-passes.

In an attempt to avoid dead rubbers in the Super 8s, Central Council has also agreed that another scheduling change will take place in the final year of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase experiment that .

After provincial winners were this year given home advantage in their opening game, it was decided that in 2020, the four winners in Round 1 will face-off with the losers of the Round 1 matches. If teams finish level at full-time, a draw will be made to determine who plays who in Round 2.

Central Council, providing they get the green light from Annual Congress in February, want to give the Central Competitions Control Committee permission to fix the Round 2 matches for venues other than Croke Park “if deemed appropriate”.

Should they win their respective provinces next year, this year’s All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Kerry will be in the same group.

Meanwhile, Tyrone are poised to name former Ulster Rugby strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis as part of their management team in the coming weeks.

Davis, who is the brother of Armagh High Performance manager Julie, will take over from Peter Donnelly who, by way of coincidence, left Tyrone to take up a role with Ulster Rugby’s academy players.

Donnelly was understood to be keen to stay on with Tyrone senior team on a part-time basis, but this was not facilitated. Instead, he will now hook up with Seamus McEnaney in 2020 as part of a new-look Monaghan management team.

Farrell set to be the man to gain from Henshaw pain

