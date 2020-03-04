Ricken hopes Cork U20s can make new memories

To make lasting memories — that is Keith Ricken’s wish for his players in this evening’s Munster final.

Cork have not managed back-to-back Munster titles at this grade — formerly U21 — since 2014, and how dearly Ricken would like to see his 2020 class experience the “feelgood factor” which last year’s team created by virtue of their awesome performance in the provincial final.

That 2019 Munster final win — every bit as comprehensive as the 3-16 to 0-12 scoreline suggests — brought an end to the county’s three-year wait for a football championship victory over the green and gold neighbours. Watched by a crowd of 2,728 at Páirc Uí Rinn, it was a special evening for the youngsters in red, as well as Cork football as a whole.

The outpouring of joy which greeted the final whistle is what has stayed with Cork manager Ricken, far more than the silverware collected, and he would love for this crop to experience it as well.

“When you look back, you pick out the memories and feelings. We tend to disregard other stuff, like the things that could have gone wrong, things that nearly went wrong, and things that did go wrong.

“Last year was absolutely fantastic. The fact it was played on a summer’s evening at Páirc Uí Rinn, with a big crowd watching, was lovely. Cork hadn’t won in so long, so that probably brought an extra dimension to it.

“That was last year’s team, and they have memories from that. You’d be hoping this year’s team can make their own memories and their own feel-good factor.”

But even if the result doesn’t go Cork’s way in Tralee, the manager is adamant that the success or otherwise of their 2020 season will not be defined by the final scoreline at Austin Stack Park. Positive memories can be made, even in defeat.

“I think the greatest memories will be the feeling that the effort and work you put in was worth it, knowing you have developed personally, and that you have developed friendships for life. That’s what will definitely stay with you,” he said.

“It is lovely to look back, and memories do flood back. But then you must move forward, and that is what we are hoping to do.”

Goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe, midfielder Daniel O’Connell, and forwards Jack Murphy, Mark Cronin, Fionn Herlihy, and Blake Murphy, all of whom featured in the aforementioned Munster decider, will be forgiven for looking back this week to remind themselves of what it is to beat Kerry and impress upon their team-mates what must be done to achieve such a result.

But just because this sextet were involved last year does not mean any greater load or expectation will be placed on their shoulders, said Ricken.

“Mark Cronin and Blake Murphy are joint-captains. From a leadership point of view, they are very good. They drive it on, both on the field and in the dressing room. But leadership has nothing to do with how old or experienced you are, or whether you were here before.

“Leadership comes from the attitude you have and the confidence you can bring to the table. We would like to think that all 38 players on the panel would bring something to the table. That is why we picked them, because of their characteristics, as well as their football.

“We’d be hoping they’d all be able to drive each other on — and they do. There is a nice camaraderie there, which is important. Instead of the same players sitting beside each other before games, I am amazed with this year’s group, and last year’s group, that they come in and just sit wherever. Every week, there are different groups in the dressing room. I love to see that. That’s a good sign that they are really bonding.

“You are always hoping lads will go out and play to their potential, particularly so for this bunch because they have been very driven and enthusiastic since we started in November.”

And even though he knows they face a challenge, Ricken won’t allow himself to get too hung up on the opposition.

“Ultimately, I have to worry about what we do because this is a developmental squad. U20 is about the future for Cork, so we have a responsibility to develop the most important parts of them, that being their character and their football. Systems and all of that is for later on when they get a bit older. I am big into them playing football, standing up, and working hard. That is our mantra. It’s not rocket science. It couldn’t be because we are not smart enough!”